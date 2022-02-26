Thomas lifts Georgia St. past Louisiana-Lafayette 65-58

ATLANTA (AP) — Jalen Thomas posted 16 points as Georgia State stretched its winning streak to seven games, defeating Louisiana-Lafayette 65-58 on Friday night.

Kane Williams had 14 points for Georgia State (15-10, 9-5 Sun Belt Conference). Corey Allen added 11 points. Eliel Nsoseme had seven rebounds.

Greg Williams Jr. had 18 points for the Ragin' Cajuns (13-14, 8-9). Jalen Dalcourt added 11 points. Jordan Brown had nine rebounds.

The Panthers improved to 2-0 against the Ragin' Cajuns for the season. Georgia State defeated Louisiana-Lafayette 68-64 on Jan. 27.

