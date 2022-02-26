Alexa
'We are here': Ukrainian President Zelensky posts video from streets of Kyiv

Ukrainian leader shows world he is fighting strong from the heart of the capital

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/26 11:42
Ukrainian President Zelensky appears in video. (Twitter photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky posted a video from the streets of the country’s capital Kyiv in the evening hours on Friday (Feb. 25) as Russian attacks on the city intensified.

“We are here,” Zelensky said, standing with government officials outside the presidential building. “We are in Kyiv. We are protecting Ukraine.”

“Our army is here, our civil society is here, we are all here,” he said. “We are defending our independence, our state, and we will continue to do so.”

The video came after concerns from some European leaders over Zelensky’s whereabouts, per a New York Times report. On Thursday (Feb. 24), Zelensky said Ukrainian intelligence believes he is the Kremlin’s “number one target.”

The leader has imposed martial law after Russian forces invaded, which outlaws male citizens between 18 and 60 years of age from fleeing the country so they can join the fight. Ukrainian authorities distributed about 70,000 AK-47 rifles to its people on Thursday, and the country’s media are educating the citizenry on how to make Molotov cocktails.

The latest updates from the frontlines of Kyiv show Russian troops attempting to take a military base and power station in the early morning hours on Saturday (Feb. 26). The Ukrainian army claims the Russian assault on the military base has been repelled.

The capital is preparing for pitched street battles over the weekend as more Russian forces pour in, per The New York Times.
