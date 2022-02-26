Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Battle for Kyiv: Updates from the frontlines

Ukrainian army claims Russian assault on key military base repelled

  2443
By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/26 11:09
Ukrainian service members take part in tactical drills at a training ground in an unknown location in Ukraine. (Reuters photo)

Ukrainian service members take part in tactical drills at a training ground in an unknown location in Ukraine. (Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The battle for Kyiv is raging as Russian forces hit the Ukrainian capital hard in an attempt to topple the democratically elected government there.

The latest updates show Russian troops attacking a military base in the city in the early morning hours on Saturday (Feb. 26). The Ukrainian army claims the Russian assault has been repelled, per Al Jazeera.

Russian troops are simultaneously attempting to capture one of Kyiv’s power stations.

Meanwhile, artillery blasts in Kyiv have become more frequent, as eyewitnesses report hearing shelling coming from outside the city center. These updates come after earlier reports from the BBC of Russian tanks rolling into the city’s northern outskirts.
Kyiv
Russian invasion
war
Russian army
Ukraine crisis

RELATED ARTICLES

Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
2022/02/27 17:46
Chinese censors delete academics' post decrying Russian invasion
Chinese censors delete academics' post decrying Russian invasion
2022/02/27 12:45
Photo of the Day: Taipei 101 lights up in colors of the Ukrainian flag
Photo of the Day: Taipei 101 lights up in colors of the Ukrainian flag
2022/02/26 20:19
Taiwan protest against Russian invasion of Ukraine attracts 200
Taiwan protest against Russian invasion of Ukraine attracts 200
2022/02/26 18:01
West must not take its eyes off China: expert
West must not take its eyes off China: expert
2022/02/26 15:34