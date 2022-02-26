Battle for Kyiv: Updates from the frontlines

Ukrainian service members take part in tactical drills at a training ground in an unknown location in Ukraine. (Reuters photo) Ukrainian service members take part in tactical drills at a training ground in an unknown location in Ukraine. (Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The battle for Kyiv is raging as Russian forces hit the Ukrainian capital hard in an attempt to topple the democratically elected government there.

The latest updates show Russian troops attacking a military base in the city in the early morning hours on Saturday (Feb. 26). The Ukrainian army claims the Russian assault has been repelled, per Al Jazeera.

Russian troops are simultaneously attempting to capture one of Kyiv’s power stations.

Meanwhile, artillery blasts in Kyiv have become more frequent, as eyewitnesses report hearing shelling coming from outside the city center. These updates come after earlier reports from the BBC of Russian tanks rolling into the city’s northern outskirts.