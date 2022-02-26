Alexa
Doug Kalitta leads qualifying at NHRA Arizona Nationals

By Associated Press
2022/02/26 09:50
CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Doug Kalitta moved into position for his first No. 1 qualifier in nearly three years Friday in the NHRA Arizona Nationals.

The 57-year-old Kalitta had a 3.657-second run at 329.58 mph to lead the Top Fuel field at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park. He has 49 career Top Fuel victories and 50 No. 1 qualifiers.

“It left hard, and I could definitely tell it was hauling harder than any run I had ever been on,” Kalitta said. “I’m just super proud of my guys. Everybody’s been busting their tail on this thing. With (crew chief) Alan Johnson and Brian (Husen), and what they’ve brought to the team, we couldn’t be more excited.”

Robert Hight led in Funny Car and Erica Enders in Pro Stock.

Coming off a victory last weekend in the season-opening Winternationals in Pomona, California, Hight had a 3.838 at 332.18 in a Chevrolet Camaro. Enders, also a winner in Pomona, ran a 6.540 at 210.44 in a Camaro.

Updated : 2022-02-28 06:50 GMT+08:00

