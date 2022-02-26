4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Four Chinese military aircraft entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Friday (Feb. 25), marking the 14th incursion this month.

Four People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shenyang J-16 fighter jets briefly flew into the southwest corner of the ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, broadcast radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to monitor the planes.

An ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country’s airspace where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves.

China has sent a total of 53 military aircraft into Taiwan’s identification zone so far this month, including 34 fighter jets, 18 spotter planes, and one helicopter.

Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into the ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in the southwest corner. In 2021, Chinese military planes entered Taiwan’s ADIZ on 961 instances over 239 days, according to the MND.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”



Flight path of Chinese jets on Feb. 25. (MND image)