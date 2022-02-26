Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Southampton eases past Norwich 2-0 in EPL

By Associated Press
2022/02/26 06:26
Southampton's Oriol Romeu, center facing, celebrates scoring his team's second goal of the game with team-mates against Norwich City during the Englis...
Southampton's Oriol Romeu and Norwich City's Josh Sargent, right, battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match at St. Mary's Sta...

Southampton's Oriol Romeu, center facing, celebrates scoring his team's second goal of the game with team-mates against Norwich City during the Englis...

Southampton's Oriol Romeu and Norwich City's Josh Sargent, right, battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match at St. Mary's Sta...

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Southampton cruised past rock-bottom Norwich 2-0 in the English Premier League on Friday.

Norwich failed to register a single shot on target, while Southampton had numerous chances to add to strikes by Che Adams and Oriol Romeu as they extended their unbeaten league run to five games.

After threatening from the start, the home side took the lead in the 36th minute when Adams bundled the ball over the line. Romeu doubled the tally in the final minutes with a powerful volley.

The Canaries had hauled themselves out of the relegation zone before the international break following successive wins over Everton and Watford, but Dean Smith’s side find themselves bottom again and five points from safety.

Southampton had already moved into the top 10 after it overwhelmed Everton 2-0 last weekend and the victory moved it above Brighton into ninth.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-02-28 06:46 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Anonymous hacks into Russian website, devices to retaliate for Ukraine invasion
Anonymous hacks into Russian website, devices to retaliate for Ukraine invasion
Anonymous hacks Chinese site, Russian device as 'warning shot' over Ukraine
Anonymous hacks Chinese site, Russian device as 'warning shot' over Ukraine
Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
American destroyer cruises through Taiwan Strait
American destroyer cruises through Taiwan Strait
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
American destroyer in Taiwan Strait meant to warn China about attacking Taiwan: Experts
American destroyer in Taiwan Strait meant to warn China about attacking Taiwan: Experts
Beijing will observe rather than invade Taiwan for now: Indian experts
Beijing will observe rather than invade Taiwan for now: Indian experts
Photo of the Day: Taipei 101 lights up in colors of the Ukrainian flag
Photo of the Day: Taipei 101 lights up in colors of the Ukrainian flag
Taiwan March 7 border opening also covers professional cram school teachers, entertainers
Taiwan March 7 border opening also covers professional cram school teachers, entertainers
"