Stuttgart rues more late goals in 2-1 loss at Hoffenheim

SINSHEIM, Germany (AP) — Stuttgart conceded two late goals to lose at Hoffenheim 2-1 and edge closer to relegation as its Bundesliga winless run stretched to nine games on Friday.

Christoph Baumgartner scored a fine individual goal to equalize in the 85th minute and the Austrian grabbed the winner in the last minute as Hoffenheim moved into a Champions League qualification place ahead of the rest of the 24th round.

Hoffenheim also came from behind to beat Wolfsburg last weekend. Sebastian Hoeneß' team has already won more Bundesliga games this season (12) than the 11 it managed in the whole of last season.

But Stuttgart was again left to rue a missed opportunity after Japan midfielder Wataru Endo’s 58th-minute goal for the visitors. Stuttgart was leading 1-0 against Bochum last weekend when it conceded in injury time and drew.

American coach Pellegrino Matarazzo’s team remains second from bottom in a direct relegation place with 10 games left.

Friday’s game was preceded by a gesture of solidarity with Ukraine following the invasion by Russia. Both teams stood behind a banner saying “Stop war” in English over the words “We against war” in German, while the stadium announcer condemned the violence and said “peace is the most important thing for all of us.”

