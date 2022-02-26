Alexa
Junior hockey player suspended for alleged racist gesture

By Associated Press
2022/02/26 04:39
The Manitoba Junior Hockey League has suspended Dauphin Kings defenseman Klim Georgiev a minimum of 18 games for making what appeared to be a racist gesture during a game.

The league said the gesture was directed at an Indigenous player following a game last Saturday between Dauphin and the Waywayseecappo Wolverines. Georgiev raised his stick and made what appeared to be a bow-and-arrow gesture after the final buzzer.

Georgiev will sit out a minimum of 11 regular-season games and seven playoff games, subject to the completion of a reconciliation process, the league said Thursday night.

Georgiev has since apologized to the player and the Wolverines organization. The MJHL said the apology has been accepted and Georgiev is undergoing anti-racism and cultural sensitivity training.

