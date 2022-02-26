Alexa
Man convicted of threatening politicians, Fox News figures

By Associated Press
2022/02/26 02:37
NEW YORK (AP) — A New York man has been convicted of making deadly threats to a U.S. senator and two Fox News personalities.

Military veteran Rickey Johnson, 48, of Manhattan, was convicted by a jury Thursday in Manhattan federal court of threatening a federal official and making interstate threats.

Sentencing was scheduled for May 25, when he faces up to 20 years in prison.

He was acquitted of one count of threatening a public official.

His lawyers did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Prosecutors said he posted videos online early last year threatening to kill U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, and Fox News hosts Greg Gutfeld and Laura Ingraham.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a release that Johnson committed federal crimes when he tried “to scare and stifle” Manchin and the Fox News hosts.

“Rather than express his political differences constructively, Rickey Johnson escalated his discord by instilling fear,” he said.

Updated : 2022-02-28 06:38 GMT+08:00

