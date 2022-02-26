Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Russia booted from Eurovision Song Contest over Ukraine

By Associated Press
2022/02/26 02:22
FILE - Maneskin from Italy celebrate with the trophy after winning the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam, Netherlands on May 22, 2021. The Europea...

FILE - Maneskin from Italy celebrate with the trophy after winning the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam, Netherlands on May 22, 2021. The Europea...

LONDON (AP) — The European Broadcasting Union says that Russia will not be allowed an entry in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest because of the country's invasion of Ukraine.

The union said in a statement Friday that including a Russian entry this year would bring the competition into “disrepute.''

Russian troops bore down on Ukraine’s capital Friday with shelling hitting a Kyiv apartment building and pummeling bridges and schools. Hundreds of casualties have been reported since Russia began its assault Thursday. Russia's actions have been widely condemned by world leaders and sparked demonstrations in many cities denouncing Russian President Vladmir Putin.

“The EBU is an apolitical member organisation of broadcasters committed to upholding the values of public service,’’ the union said on Twitter. “We remain dedicated to protecting the values of a cultural competition which promotes international exchange and understanding, brings audiences together, celebrates diversity through music and unites Europe on one stage.”

This year's finale is being held in Turin, Italy, on May 14.

Russia had not yet announced an entrant for the splashy contest.

Ukraine will be represented by Kalush Orchestra, which organizers describe as a “hip-hop band with a fondness for folk.”

Updated : 2022-02-28 06:36 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Anonymous hacks into Russian website, devices to retaliate for Ukraine invasion
Anonymous hacks into Russian website, devices to retaliate for Ukraine invasion
Anonymous hacks Chinese site, Russian device as 'warning shot' over Ukraine
Anonymous hacks Chinese site, Russian device as 'warning shot' over Ukraine
Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
American destroyer cruises through Taiwan Strait
American destroyer cruises through Taiwan Strait
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
American destroyer in Taiwan Strait meant to warn China about attacking Taiwan: Experts
American destroyer in Taiwan Strait meant to warn China about attacking Taiwan: Experts
Beijing will observe rather than invade Taiwan for now: Indian experts
Beijing will observe rather than invade Taiwan for now: Indian experts
Photo of the Day: Taipei 101 lights up in colors of the Ukrainian flag
Photo of the Day: Taipei 101 lights up in colors of the Ukrainian flag
Taiwan March 7 border opening also covers professional cram school teachers, entertainers
Taiwan March 7 border opening also covers professional cram school teachers, entertainers
"