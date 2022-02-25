Panthers agree to terms with free agent TE Ian Thomas

FILE - Carolina Panthers tight end Ian Thomas (80) runs off the field during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, ... FILE - Carolina Panthers tight end Ian Thomas (80) runs off the field during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Panthers have agreed to a three-year contract with unrestricted free agent tight end Ian Thomas, the team announced. The deal is worth $16.95 million and includes $8 million in guaranteed money, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday, Feb. 25, 20223, because contract terms were not publicly announced. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have agreed to a three-year contract with unrestricted free agent tight end Ian Thomas, the team announced.

The deal is worth $16.95 million and includes $8 million in guaranteed money, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because contract terms were not publicly announced.

Thomas, who is considered a strong blocking tight end, had 18 receptions for 188 yards last season. His most productive year as a receiver came as a rookie in 2018 when he caught 36 passes for 333 yards and two touchdowns.

The Panthers still have 19 unrestricted free agents.

