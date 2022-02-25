Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Panthers agree to terms with free agent TE Ian Thomas

By STEVE REED , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2022/02/25 23:52
FILE - Carolina Panthers tight end Ian Thomas (80) runs off the field during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, ...

FILE - Carolina Panthers tight end Ian Thomas (80) runs off the field during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, ...

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have agreed to a three-year contract with unrestricted free agent tight end Ian Thomas, the team announced.

The deal is worth $16.95 million and includes $8 million in guaranteed money, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because contract terms were not publicly announced.

Thomas, who is considered a strong blocking tight end, had 18 receptions for 188 yards last season. His most productive year as a receiver came as a rookie in 2018 when he caught 36 passes for 333 yards and two touchdowns.

The Panthers still have 19 unrestricted free agents.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2022-02-28 06:33 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Anonymous hacks into Russian website, devices to retaliate for Ukraine invasion
Anonymous hacks into Russian website, devices to retaliate for Ukraine invasion
Anonymous hacks Chinese site, Russian device as 'warning shot' over Ukraine
Anonymous hacks Chinese site, Russian device as 'warning shot' over Ukraine
Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
American destroyer cruises through Taiwan Strait
American destroyer cruises through Taiwan Strait
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
American destroyer in Taiwan Strait meant to warn China about attacking Taiwan: Experts
American destroyer in Taiwan Strait meant to warn China about attacking Taiwan: Experts
Beijing will observe rather than invade Taiwan for now: Indian experts
Beijing will observe rather than invade Taiwan for now: Indian experts
Photo of the Day: Taipei 101 lights up in colors of the Ukrainian flag
Photo of the Day: Taipei 101 lights up in colors of the Ukrainian flag
Taiwan March 7 border opening also covers professional cram school teachers, entertainers
Taiwan March 7 border opening also covers professional cram school teachers, entertainers
"