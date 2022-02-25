All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Springfield 49 27 15 5 2 61 157 151 Providence 42 23 13 3 3 52 129 109 Hartford 45 24 15 4 2 54 131 128 Hershey 50 26 18 3 3 58 151 139 Charlotte 48 26 19 3 0 55 163 144 WB/Scranton 48 21 21 2 4 48 122 145 Lehigh Valley 47 18 19 7 3 46 126 147 Bridgeport 49 18 22 5 4 45 130 149

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utica 45 30 10 5 0 65 160 120 Toronto 41 23 14 3 1 50 143 138 Laval 41 23 15 3 0 49 138 136 Rochester 48 25 18 3 2 55 162 170 Belleville 43 22 21 0 0 44 133 133 Syracuse 45 20 19 5 1 46 127 142 Cleveland 46 16 21 6 3 41 126 157

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 46 29 10 4 3 65 152 119 Manitoba 45 26 16 2 1 55 133 123 Milwaukee 51 26 20 3 2 57 154 152 Rockford 44 21 19 3 1 46 123 134 Grand Rapids 48 21 20 5 2 49 130 144 Iowa 48 21 21 4 2 48 135 140 Texas 44 17 18 5 4 43 134 148

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Stockton 42 30 8 3 1 64 150 107 Ontario 43 28 9 3 3 62 174 133 Bakersfield 42 22 12 4 4 52 140 126 Colorado 46 24 16 3 3 54 150 134 Henderson 43 23 17 2 1 49 133 127 Abbotsford 42 21 17 3 1 46 139 126 San Diego 41 17 22 2 0 36 117 136 Tucson 42 16 23 2 1 35 113 163 San Jose 44 15 28 1 0 31 131 186

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Texas 4, Iowa 1

Friday's Games

Bakersfield 2, Grand Rapids 0

Cleveland 2, Lehigh Valley 1

Hershey 4, Utica 0

Laval 4, Belleville 1

Rochester 2, Syracuse 1

Hartford 3, Springfield 1

Providence 5, Charlotte 1

Iowa 4, Rockford 3

San Diego 5, Henderson 2

Stockton 4, Abbotsford 1

Saturday's Games

Lehigh Valley at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Toronto at Rochester, 2:30 p.m.

Belleville at Laval, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

San Diego at Henderson, 6 p.m.

Bakersfield at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Texas at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Charlotte at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Syracuse at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.

Rochester at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 5 p.m.

Texas at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Utica at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Stockton at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Cleveland at Laval, 7:30 p.m.