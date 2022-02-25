|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|26
|20
|3
|3
|63
|17
|63
|Liverpool
|26
|18
|6
|2
|70
|20
|60
|Chelsea
|25
|14
|8
|3
|49
|18
|50
|Man United
|26
|13
|7
|6
|44
|34
|46
|Arsenal
|24
|14
|3
|7
|38
|27
|45
|West Ham
|26
|12
|6
|8
|45
|34
|42
|Wolverhampton
|25
|12
|4
|9
|24
|20
|40
|Tottenham
|24
|12
|3
|9
|31
|32
|39
|Southampton
|26
|8
|11
|7
|34
|37
|35
|Brighton
|25
|7
|12
|6
|25
|28
|33
|Crystal Palace
|26
|6
|11
|9
|36
|37
|29
|Leicester
|23
|7
|6
|10
|37
|43
|27
|Aston Villa
|24
|8
|3
|13
|31
|37
|27
|Brentford
|26
|6
|6
|14
|27
|42
|24
|Leeds
|25
|5
|8
|12
|29
|56
|23
|Everton
|23
|6
|4
|13
|28
|40
|22
|Newcastle
|24
|4
|10
|10
|26
|45
|22
|Burnley
|23
|3
|11
|9
|21
|29
|20
|Watford
|25
|5
|3
|17
|25
|47
|18
|Norwich
|26
|4
|5
|17
|15
|55
|17
___
West Ham 1, Newcastle 1
Arsenal 2, Brentford 1
Aston Villa 0, Watford 1
Brighton 0, Burnley 3
Crystal Palace 0, Chelsea 1
Liverpool 3, Norwich 1
Southampton 2, Everton 0
Man City 2, Tottenham 3
Leeds 2, Man United 4
Wolverhampton 2, Leicester 1
Burnley 1, Tottenham 0
Watford 1, Crystal Palace 4
Liverpool 6, Leeds 0
Arsenal 2, Wolverhampton 1
Southampton 2, Norwich 0
Leeds vs. Tottenham, 7:30 a.m.
Arsenal vs. Liverpool, 10 a.m. ppd
Brentford vs. Newcastle, 10 a.m.
Brighton vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.
Man United vs. Watford, 10 a.m.
Everton vs. Man City, 12:30 p.m.
Chelsea vs. Leicester, 9 a.m. ppd
West Ham vs. Wolverhampton, 9 a.m.
Burnley vs. Leicester, 2:45 p.m.
Leicester vs. Leeds, 7:30 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.
Burnley vs. Chelsea, 10 a.m.
Newcastle vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.
Norwich vs. Brentford, 10 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.
Liverpool vs. West Ham, 12:30 p.m.
Watford vs. Arsenal, 9 a.m.
Man City vs. Man United, 11:30 a.m.
Tottenham vs. Everton, 3 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Fulham
|32
|20
|7
|5
|81
|29
|67
|Bournemouth
|30
|17
|7
|6
|49
|26
|58
|QPR
|33
|16
|8
|9
|49
|38
|56
|Huddersfield
|34
|15
|11
|8
|44
|36
|56
|Blackburn
|33
|15
|9
|9
|45
|34
|54
|Sheffield United
|32
|15
|8
|9
|44
|33
|53
|Middlesbrough
|32
|15
|7
|10
|41
|32
|52
|Luton Town
|32
|14
|9
|9
|45
|37
|51
|Coventry
|32
|14
|8
|10
|42
|37
|50
|Nottingham Forest
|32
|13
|9
|10
|43
|33
|48
|West Brom
|33
|12
|10
|11
|35
|30
|46
|Millwall
|32
|12
|10
|10
|35
|34
|46
|Preston
|34
|11
|13
|10
|37
|38
|46
|Stoke
|32
|12
|8
|12
|41
|36
|44
|Blackpool
|33
|11
|9
|13
|36
|40
|42
|Bristol City
|34
|11
|7
|16
|45
|61
|40
|Swansea
|31
|10
|8
|13
|32
|43
|38
|Birmingham
|34
|9
|10
|15
|40
|53
|37
|Cardiff
|33
|10
|6
|17
|40
|53
|36
|Hull
|34
|9
|7
|18
|27
|39
|34
|Reading
|33
|10
|5
|18
|41
|63
|29
|Derby
|33
|10
|12
|11
|34
|37
|21
|Peterborough
|32
|5
|6
|21
|24
|63
|21
|Barnsley
|32
|4
|8
|20
|21
|46
|20
___
Bournemouth vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Fulham 1, Huddersfield 2
Blackburn vs. Millwall, 10 a.m. ppd
Bristol City 2, Middlesbrough 1
Cardiff 1, Blackpool 1
Coventry 1, Barnsley 0
Derby 1, Peterborough 0
Luton Town 2, West Brom 0
Preston 2, Reading 3
QPR 1, Hull 1
Sheffield United 4, Swansea 0
Stoke 2, Birmingham 2
Bristol City 1, Coventry 2
Hull 0, Barnsley 2
Middlesbrough 2, West Brom 1
Preston 0, Nottingham Forest 0
Swansea vs. Bournemouth, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Reading 2, Birmingham 1
Derby 1, Millwall 2
Fulham 2, Peterborough 1
Huddersfield 2, Cardiff 1
QPR 2, Blackpool 1
Sheffield United 1, Blackburn 0
Stoke 1, Luton Town 2
Blackburn vs. QPR, 7:30 a.m.
Barnsley vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.
Birmingham vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
Bournemouth vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.
Coventry vs. Preston, 10 a.m.
Luton Town vs. Derby, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
West Brom vs. Swansea, 3 p.m.
Cardiff vs. Derby, 2:45 p.m.
Huddersfield vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m.
Sheffield United vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:45 p.m.
Fulham vs. Blackburn, 7:30 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
Derby vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
Hull vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.
QPR vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.
Reading vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.
Stoke vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.
Swansea vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Middlesbrough, 2:45 p.m.
Coventry vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m.
Swansea vs. Fulham, 2:45 p.m.
Bournemouth vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m.
Barnsley vs. Stoke, 2:45 p.m.
Blackburn vs. Millwall, 2:45 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Rotherham
|33
|22
|6
|5
|60
|19
|72
|Wigan
|31
|20
|6
|5
|56
|29
|66
|Milton Keynes Dons
|34
|18
|9
|7
|55
|35
|63
|Oxford United
|34
|17
|8
|9
|61
|41
|59
|Plymouth
|32
|16
|8
|8
|54
|38
|56
|Sunderland
|34
|16
|8
|10
|58
|47
|56
|Wycombe
|33
|15
|10
|8
|53
|43
|55
|Sheffield Wednesday
|32
|15
|10
|7
|45
|35
|55
|Ipswich
|34
|14
|10
|10
|52
|38
|52
|Bolton
|34
|15
|6
|13
|55
|45
|51
|Portsmouth
|31
|13
|8
|10
|40
|32
|47
|Cambridge United
|33
|11
|11
|11
|44
|45
|44
|Burton Albion
|34
|12
|8
|14
|42
|45
|44
|Accrington Stanley
|33
|12
|7
|14
|41
|51
|43
|Cheltenham
|33
|9
|14
|10
|43
|54
|41
|Charlton
|33
|11
|6
|16
|41
|45
|39
|Lincoln
|32
|9
|8
|15
|37
|44
|35
|Shrewsbury
|33
|8
|10
|15
|29
|35
|34
|Fleetwood Town
|31
|7
|11
|13
|44
|53
|32
|AFC Wimbledon
|33
|6
|14
|13
|37
|51
|32
|Morecambe
|33
|7
|9
|17
|43
|63
|30
|Doncaster
|35
|8
|4
|23
|26
|66
|28
|Gillingham
|34
|5
|12
|17
|26
|55
|27
|Crewe
|33
|5
|7
|21
|26
|59
|22
___
Rotherham 1, Wigan 1
Bolton 4, AFC Wimbledon 0
Cambridge United 2, Accrington Stanley 0
Charlton 0, Oxford United 4
Crewe vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m. ppd
Doncaster 1, Sheffield Wednesday 3
Fleetwood Town vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m. ppd
Gillingham 0, Plymouth 2
Ipswich 3, Burton Albion 0
Shrewsbury vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m. ppd
Sunderland 1, Milton Keynes Dons 2
Wycombe 5, Cheltenham 5
Cambridge United 2, Plymouth 0
Charlton 0, Milton Keynes Dons 2
Crewe 0, Oxford United 1
Doncaster 2, Accrington Stanley 0
Fleetwood Town vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Gillingham 0, AFC Wimbledon 0
Ipswich 0, Cheltenham 0
Rotherham 2, Morecambe 0
Shrewsbury 1, Portsmouth 2
Sunderland 1, Burton Albion 1
Wycombe 1, Wigan 3
Bolton 3, Lincoln 1
AFC Wimbledon vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Rotherham, 2:45 p.m.
Portsmouth vs. Oxford United, 2:45 p.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Burton Albion, 2:45 p.m.
Wycombe vs. Cambridge United, 2:45 p.m.
Wigan vs. Fleetwood Town, 2:45 p.m.
Cambridge United vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.
Crewe vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Lincoln, 2:45 p.m.
Plymouth vs. AFC Wimbledon, 2:45 p.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Cheltenham, 2:45 p.m.
Sunderland vs. Fleetwood Town, 2:45 p.m.
Crewe vs. Portsmouth, 2:45 p.m.
Bolton vs. Morecambe, 3 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Forest Green
|31
|19
|9
|3
|61
|25
|66
|Northampton
|32
|16
|8
|8
|38
|25
|56
|Tranmere
|33
|16
|8
|9
|34
|23
|56
|Exeter
|30
|14
|11
|5
|45
|30
|53
|Swindon
|32
|14
|10
|8
|54
|38
|52
|Sutton United
|32
|14
|9
|9
|46
|38
|51
|Mansfield Town
|30
|14
|8
|8
|40
|33
|50
|Newport County
|32
|13
|10
|9
|50
|42
|49
|Bristol Rovers
|31
|13
|8
|10
|44
|39
|47
|Port Vale
|30
|12
|10
|8
|43
|31
|46
|Salford
|31
|12
|8
|11
|35
|29
|44
|Hartlepool
|32
|12
|8
|12
|33
|40
|44
|Harrogate Town
|31
|11
|8
|12
|50
|49
|41
|Bradford
|33
|9
|13
|11
|37
|41
|40
|Crawley Town
|30
|11
|7
|12
|37
|41
|40
|Rochdale
|30
|7
|14
|9
|38
|40
|35
|Walsall
|32
|9
|8
|15
|32
|44
|35
|Leyton Orient
|30
|7
|12
|11
|38
|31
|33
|Stevenage
|33
|7
|12
|14
|30
|50
|33
|Barrow
|31
|7
|10
|14
|30
|39
|31
|Colchester
|32
|7
|10
|15
|29
|46
|31
|Oldham
|30
|7
|8
|15
|30
|46
|