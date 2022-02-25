Alexa
NHL Expanded Conference Glance

By Associated Press
2022/02/25 23:00
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
m-Carolina 51 36 11 4 76 180 121 18-4-2 18-7-2 9-4-0
a-Florida 52 35 12 5 75 215 157 23-5-0 12-7-5 6-1-2
a-Tampa Bay 50 33 11 6 72 174 142 17-4-4 16-7-2 9-5-1
m-N.Y. Rangers 51 33 13 5 71 155 128 17-4-3 16-9-2 7-3-0
a-Toronto 51 33 14 4 70 182 142 19-5-1 14-9-3 8-3-0
m-Pittsburgh 53 31 14 8 70 174 146 14-8-5 17-6-3 8-4-1
Washington 53 28 16 9 65 172 149 12-10-5 16-6-4 9-4-1
Boston 51 30 17 4 64 148 141 16-10-1 14-7-3 12-3-1
Columbus 52 27 24 1 55 173 190 14-10-1 13-14-0 7-9-0
Detroit 52 23 23 6 52 149 181 15-10-3 8-13-3 6-6-2
N.Y. Islanders 47 19 20 8 46 119 132 10-10-4 9-10-4 5-5-1
Ottawa 50 19 26 5 43 134 159 10-15-2 9-11-3 5-7-1
New Jersey 52 18 29 5 41 157 191 10-13-3 8-16-2 8-8-2
Philadelphia 51 15 26 10 40 129 180 8-13-5 7-13-5 3-10-4
Buffalo 53 16 29 8 40 141 191 8-14-4 8-15-4 5-9-4
Montreal 52 12 33 7 31 121 197 8-17-1 4-16-6 4-8-2
WESTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
c-Colorado 52 38 10 4 80 210 148 22-3-2 16-7-2 13-4-2
c-St. Louis 51 31 14 6 68 184 141 19-6-2 12-8-4 10-5-2
p-Calgary 50 30 14 6 66 170 121 14-4-4 16-10-2 7-6-1
c-Minnesota 49 31 15 3 65 187 150 16-4-1 15-11-2 8-6-1
Nashville 52 30 18 4 64 161 148 15-9-0 15-9-4 11-5-1
p-Los Angeles 52 28 17 7 63 154 144 13-11-2 15-6-5 6-5-1
p-Vegas 52 29 19 4 62 170 153 14-11-3 15-8-1 9-5-1
Edmonton 51 28 20 3 59 171 166 14-11-0 14-9-3 13-3-0
Dallas 51 28 20 3 59 147 149 18-7-1 10-13-2 11-7-2
Anaheim 54 25 20 9 59 161 165 14-9-4 11-11-5 9-6-3
Vancouver 53 25 22 6 56 147 149 12-10-3 13-12-3 8-4-5
Winnipeg 52 22 21 9 53 150 159 13-10-1 9-11-8 9-6-4
San Jose 51 23 22 6 52 138 161 12-11-3 11-11-3 3-5-2
Chicago 53 19 26 8 46 134 181 9-13-4 10-13-4 4-10-5
Seattle 54 16 33 5 37 139 193 9-17-3 7-16-2 4-12-0
Arizona 52 14 34 4 32 119 190 7-19-1 7-15-3 5-10-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Thursday's Games

New Jersey 6, Pittsburgh 1

Columbus 6, Florida 3

N.Y. Rangers 4, Washington 1

Toronto 3, Minnesota 1

Nashville 2, Dallas 1, SO

Boston 3, Seattle 2, OT

Vancouver 7, Calgary 1

San Jose 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, SO

Friday's Games

Carolina 4, Columbus 0

St. Louis 5, Buffalo 3

Chicago 8, New Jersey 5

Colorado 6, Winnipeg 3

Arizona 3, Vegas 1

Los Angeles 4, Anaheim 1

Saturday's Games

Edmonton at Florida, 12:30 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 12:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Nashville at Nissan Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Calgary, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Edmonton at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Dallas, 2 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 3 p.m.

Winnipeg at Arizona, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Toronto at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Updated : 2022-02-28 06:31 GMT+08:00

"