NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|m-Carolina
|51
|36
|11
|4
|76
|180
|121
|18-4-2
|18-7-2
|9-4-0
|a-Florida
|52
|35
|12
|5
|75
|215
|157
|23-5-0
|12-7-5
|6-1-2
|a-Tampa Bay
|50
|33
|11
|6
|72
|174
|142
|17-4-4
|16-7-2
|9-5-1
|m-N.Y. Rangers
|51
|33
|13
|5
|71
|155
|128
|17-4-3
|16-9-2
|7-3-0
|a-Toronto
|51
|33
|14
|4
|70
|182
|142
|19-5-1
|14-9-3
|8-3-0
|m-Pittsburgh
|53
|31
|14
|8
|70
|174
|146
|14-8-5
|17-6-3
|8-4-1
|Washington
|53
|28
|16
|9
|65
|172
|149
|12-10-5
|16-6-4
|9-4-1
|Boston
|51
|30
|17
|4
|64
|148
|141
|16-10-1
|14-7-3
|12-3-1
|Columbus
|52
|27
|24
|1
|55
|173
|190
|14-10-1
|13-14-0
|7-9-0
|Detroit
|52
|23
|23
|6
|52
|149
|181
|15-10-3
|8-13-3
|6-6-2
|N.Y. Islanders
|47
|19
|20
|8
|46
|119
|132
|10-10-4
|9-10-4
|5-5-1
|Ottawa
|50
|19
|26
|5
|43
|134
|159
|10-15-2
|9-11-3
|5-7-1
|New Jersey
|52
|18
|29
|5
|41
|157
|191
|10-13-3
|8-16-2
|8-8-2
|Philadelphia
|51
|15
|26
|10
|40
|129
|180
|8-13-5
|7-13-5
|3-10-4
|Buffalo
|53
|16
|29
|8
|40
|141
|191
|8-14-4
|8-15-4
|5-9-4
|Montreal
|52
|12
|33
|7
|31
|121
|197
|8-17-1
|4-16-6
|4-8-2
|c-Colorado
|52
|38
|10
|4
|80
|210
|148
|22-3-2
|16-7-2
|13-4-2
|c-St. Louis
|51
|31
|14
|6
|68
|184
|141
|19-6-2
|12-8-4
|10-5-2
|p-Calgary
|50
|30
|14
|6
|66
|170
|121
|14-4-4
|16-10-2
|7-6-1
|c-Minnesota
|49
|31
|15
|3
|65
|187
|150
|16-4-1
|15-11-2
|8-6-1
|Nashville
|52
|30
|18
|4
|64
|161
|148
|15-9-0
|15-9-4
|11-5-1
|p-Los Angeles
|52
|28
|17
|7
|63
|154
|144
|13-11-2
|15-6-5
|6-5-1
|p-Vegas
|52
|29
|19
|4
|62
|170
|153
|14-11-3
|15-8-1
|9-5-1
|Edmonton
|51
|28
|20
|3
|59
|171
|166
|14-11-0
|14-9-3
|13-3-0
|Dallas
|51
|28
|20
|3
|59
|147
|149
|18-7-1
|10-13-2
|11-7-2
|Anaheim
|54
|25
|20
|9
|59
|161
|165
|14-9-4
|11-11-5
|9-6-3
|Vancouver
|53
|25
|22
|6
|56
|147
|149
|12-10-3
|13-12-3
|8-4-5
|Winnipeg
|52
|22
|21
|9
|53
|150
|159
|13-10-1
|9-11-8
|9-6-4
|San Jose
|51
|23
|22
|6
|52
|138
|161
|12-11-3
|11-11-3
|3-5-2
|Chicago
|53
|19
|26
|8
|46
|134
|181
|9-13-4
|10-13-4
|4-10-5
|Seattle
|54
|16
|33
|5
|37
|139
|193
|9-17-3
|7-16-2
|4-12-0
|Arizona
|52
|14
|34
|4
|32
|119
|190
|7-19-1
|7-15-3
|5-10-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division
New Jersey 6, Pittsburgh 1
Columbus 6, Florida 3
N.Y. Rangers 4, Washington 1
Toronto 3, Minnesota 1
Nashville 2, Dallas 1, SO
Boston 3, Seattle 2, OT
Vancouver 7, Calgary 1
San Jose 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, SO
Carolina 4, Columbus 0
St. Louis 5, Buffalo 3
Chicago 8, New Jersey 5
Colorado 6, Winnipeg 3
Arizona 3, Vegas 1
Los Angeles 4, Anaheim 1
Edmonton at Florida, 12:30 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 12:30 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.
Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay vs. Nashville at Nissan Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Calgary, 10 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Dallas, 2 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago, 3 p.m.
Winnipeg at Arizona, 4 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.
Seattle at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Toronto at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.