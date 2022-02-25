NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA m-Carolina 51 36 11 4 76 180 121 a-Florida 52 35 12 5 75 215 157 a-Tampa Bay 50 33 11 6 72 174 142 m-N.Y. Rangers 51 33 13 5 71 155 128 a-Toronto 51 33 14 4 70 182 142 m-Pittsburgh 53 31 14 8 70 174 146 Washington 53 28 16 9 65 172 149 Boston 51 30 17 4 64 148 141 Columbus 52 27 24 1 55 173 190 Detroit 52 23 23 6 52 149 181 N.Y. Islanders 47 19 20 8 46 119 132 Ottawa 50 19 26 5 43 134 159 New Jersey 52 18 29 5 41 157 191 Philadelphia 51 15 26 10 40 129 180 Buffalo 53 16 29 8 40 141 191 Montreal 52 12 33 7 31 121 197

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA c-Colorado 52 38 10 4 80 210 148 c-St. Louis 51 31 14 6 68 184 141 p-Calgary 50 30 14 6 66 170 121 c-Minnesota 49 31 15 3 65 187 150 Nashville 52 30 18 4 64 161 148 p-Los Angeles 52 28 17 7 63 154 144 p-Vegas 52 29 19 4 62 170 153 Edmonton 51 28 20 3 59 171 166 Dallas 51 28 20 3 59 147 149 Anaheim 54 25 20 9 59 161 165 Vancouver 53 25 22 6 56 147 149 Winnipeg 52 22 21 9 53 150 159 San Jose 51 23 22 6 52 138 161 Chicago 53 19 26 8 46 134 181 Seattle 54 16 33 5 37 139 193 Arizona 52 14 34 4 32 119 190

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Thursday's Games

New Jersey 6, Pittsburgh 1

Columbus 6, Florida 3

N.Y. Rangers 4, Washington 1

Toronto 3, Minnesota 1

Nashville 2, Dallas 1, SO

Boston 3, Seattle 2, OT

Vancouver 7, Calgary 1

San Jose 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, SO

Friday's Games

Carolina 4, Columbus 0

St. Louis 5, Buffalo 3

Chicago 8, New Jersey 5

Colorado 6, Winnipeg 3

Arizona 3, Vegas 1

Los Angeles 4, Anaheim 1

Saturday's Games

Edmonton at Florida, 12:30 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 12:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Nashville at Nissan Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Calgary, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Edmonton at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Dallas, 2 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 3 p.m.

Winnipeg at Arizona, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Toronto at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.