Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home

Hungry Sausages Lab’s First NFT Collection Connects Digital Content to the Physical World as Uses Expand

By Hungry Sausages, Media OutReach
2022/02/25 21:30

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 25 February 2022 - Hungry Sausage Lab, a Hong Kong-based creative studio has announced the launch of a collection of NFTs titled Hungry Sausages on the Ethereum blockchain, which has been created to celebrate the establishment of Not For Teeth, a Physical NFT s Club in Hong Kong.

Hungry Sausages Lab’s First NFT Collection Connects Digital Content to the Physical World as Uses Expand


Joining hands with celebrity chef brand and well-known graffiti artist, the Studio will be unveiling 5,000 unique non—fungible tokens (NFTs) on the Hungry Sausages Web 3.0 site and OpenSea. The collection consists of 5,000 algorithmically generated 3-D characters, each with a randomized assortment of pre-designed 3D & 2D features. The team together with the celebrity chef brand and the graffiti artist, has contributed designs to 140+ traits in 9 categories such as eyes, teeth, hairstyles, clothes, accessories, incorporating signature elements of Hungry Sausage cartoonish aesthetic. The collection comes in five tiers: Normal, Rare, Very Rare, Epic and Legendary.

Hungry Sausages Collection Unlocks the Next Chapter for the Community & Brand, from Metaverse to Reality.

Holders of founding Hungry Sausages NFT collection will be given the privilege to acquire premium membership of the physical NFT club for various culinary, cultural and social experiences, while “unlock” the ability to purchase the epic NFTs in the upcoming collection.

“Metaverse isn’t a new thing at all that’s happening. We differentiate ourselves by offering the community with fun experience and great perks in a different way merging metaverse and reality. As the starting point of the Hungry Sausages journey, we will launch our first NFTs collection in collaboration with physical NFTs Club, celebrity chef brand and graffiti artist from the real-world.” Benny Cheng, Co-founder of the Hungry Sausages Lab said. “In our upcoming projects, we will further expand the boundary of Hungry Sausages for both virtual and physical world by launching products and events in collaboration with more global artists, licensors and brands from different industries such as art and fashion on cross-over concept.”

More About Hungry Sausages:

Instagram: Social Media Iconhttps://www.instagram.com/hungrysausages/

Discord: Social Media Iconhttps://discord.gg/WcdZmVFuJQ

#HungrySausages

Updated : 2022-02-28 06:27 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Anonymous hacks into Russian website, devices to retaliate for Ukraine invasion
Anonymous hacks into Russian website, devices to retaliate for Ukraine invasion
Anonymous hacks Chinese site, Russian device as 'warning shot' over Ukraine
Anonymous hacks Chinese site, Russian device as 'warning shot' over Ukraine
Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
American destroyer cruises through Taiwan Strait
American destroyer cruises through Taiwan Strait
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
American destroyer in Taiwan Strait meant to warn China about attacking Taiwan: Experts
American destroyer in Taiwan Strait meant to warn China about attacking Taiwan: Experts
Beijing will observe rather than invade Taiwan for now: Indian experts
Beijing will observe rather than invade Taiwan for now: Indian experts
Photo of the Day: Taipei 101 lights up in colors of the Ukrainian flag
Photo of the Day: Taipei 101 lights up in colors of the Ukrainian flag
Taiwan March 7 border opening also covers professional cram school teachers, entertainers
Taiwan March 7 border opening also covers professional cram school teachers, entertainers
"