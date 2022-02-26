Alexa
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By Associated Press
2022/02/26 07:00
Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Friday, February 25, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;88;78;Humid;88;78;SW;10;86%;44%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Clearing;81;68;Sunny;87;68;ENE;5;42%;1%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Showers around;57;47;Decreasing clouds;60;43;WSW;6;72%;14%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Cooler;59;47;Clearing and breezy;58;46;ENE;15;72%;37%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Thundershowers;46;33;Sun and some clouds;48;32;SE;10;77%;0%;2

Anchorage, United States;A little p.m. rain;43;30;Cloudy;38;29;NNE;5;76%;15%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and mild;68;47;Warm with some sun;71;51;ESE;8;44%;26%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;A little snow;32;12;Low clouds;26;4;ESE;8;80%;3%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Very warm;100;78;Very hot;102;80;ENE;8;47%;11%;11

Athens, Greece;Decreasing clouds;60;41;Periods of sunshine;58;48;E;6;70%;88%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;75;61;Mostly sunny, nice;79;60;SSW;7;57%;5%;8

Baghdad, Iraq;Breezy this morning;75;48;Hazy sun;72;49;NW;11;37%;2%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Brief p.m. showers;90;72;A couple of showers;86;75;ESE;8;76%;90%;10

Bangalore, India;Clearing;87;61;Thickening clouds;85;60;E;6;45%;1%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;Sunshine, pleasant;91;73;Mainly cloudy;91;72;E;6;51%;15%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;59;48;Winds subsiding;55;44;E;16;55%;2%;3

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny, mild;55;32;Partly sunny, mild;52;28;SSW;11;23%;28%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny;55;36;A couple of showers;43;37;ENE;6;69%;94%;1

Berlin, Germany;A p.m. t-shower;45;36;Partly sunny;44;31;ESE;6;65%;1%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A little rain;64;51;A little p.m. rain;67;49;SE;5;75%;88%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm around;84;67;A t-storm around;83;65;ESE;10;63%;48%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers around;47;34;A couple of showers;47;30;N;13;60%;84%;3

Brussels, Belgium;A couple of showers;44;30;Partial sunshine;47;32;SE;5;71%;0%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Mild with sunshine;54;29;More clouds than sun;54;35;NE;10;55%;44%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Turning cloudy;49;33;Variable clouds;50;33;NE;6;45%;5%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and nice;85;71;A shower and t-storm;82;72;N;9;80%;100%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;88;67;A stray thunderstorm;80;65;NE;6;50%;83%;8

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sun;53;34;Partly sunny;55;37;WSW;10;63%;0%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Breezy this morning;64;53;Mostly sunny;67;51;NNE;7;43%;1%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Windy this afternoon;78;68;Sunny and humid;80;65;SE;12;61%;0%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;A little a.m. rain;82;68;Cloudy, a t-storm;82;67;ENE;3;70%;85%;3

Chennai, India;Hazy sunshine;89;72;Some sun, pleasant;90;74;ENE;7;71%;2%;6

Chicago, United States;Sun and clouds, cold;28;19;Breezy in the p.m.;35;27;SW;13;51%;1%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. shower;92;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;74;E;7;73%;50%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Thundershowers;41;29;Plenty of sunshine;41;31;SSE;5;74%;0%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Sunshine and breezy;75;64;Breezy in the p.m.;75;63;N;17;72%;0%;9

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;43;33;Rain and drizzle;38;32;N;6;68%;94%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A stray p.m. shower;89;77;A t-storm around;91;78;ENE;8;69%;55%;13

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;79;58;Hazy sunshine;75;55;ENE;12;64%;21%;6

Denver, United States;Mostly cloudy, cold;26;8;Plenty of sunshine;37;20;SW;5;41%;0%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partial sunshine;78;68;Brilliant sunshine;88;63;N;5;55%;3%;7

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;76;SW;7;77%;59%;3

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;50;44;Mostly cloudy;50;43;SSE;20;78%;61%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;A p.m. shower or two;53;31;Sunshine and mild;61;42;NNE;8;38%;3%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A t-shower, breezy;61;56;Winds subsiding;61;56;E;26;81%;70%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly sunny;66;55;Increasing clouds;70;58;SE;4;64%;7%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunshine and nice;76;60;Mostly sunny;84;60;ENE;6;53%;17%;13

Havana, Cuba;Breezy in the p.m.;84;72;Breezy in the p.m.;84;71;ENE;12;50%;6%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Snow and rain;34;26;Breezy in the a.m.;32;18;NNW;12;75%;0%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;73;A p.m. t-storm;94;76;ENE;5;51%;60%;5

Hong Kong, China;Sunshine;68;55;Partly sunny;69;53;SE;5;71%;2%;7

Honolulu, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;83;71;Mostly sunny, nice;83;68;ENE;12;56%;32%;7

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sun;92;66;Mostly sunny;89;68;SE;9;31%;0%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Downpours;57;44;A shower;62;45;NNE;6;63%;81%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Brief a.m. showers;46;41;Partly sunny, milder;52;39;NE;5;71%;14%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;82;75;An afternoon shower;89;76;WSW;11;73%;75%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sun and breezy;84;67;Breezy in the p.m.;81;69;N;15;43%;0%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;A stray p.m. t-storm;79;62;A p.m. t-storm;79;59;ENE;6;62%;76%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;46;21;Plenty of sunshine;50;26;SSW;6;35%;0%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Hazy sun;87;69;Mostly sunny;90;66;NE;6;40%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;A few p.m. showers;64;48;A stray t-shower;69;46;WSW;6;52%;41%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Breezy this morning;89;59;Hazy sunshine;88;62;N;13;16%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;More clouds than sun;47;34;More clouds than sun;46;34;N;8;65%;8%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Increasing clouds;86;74;A couple of showers;84;73;N;13;63%;85%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clearing;92;75;A t-storm in spots;95;74;SE;5;62%;75%;11

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;80;68;Hazy sun;86;67;S;4;57%;26%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;90;74;A p.m. t-storm;84;74;ESE;4;82%;87%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly cloudy;59;38;A stray shower;56;37;ENE;9;67%;68%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Warm with hazy sun;95;80;Partly sunny;92;81;SW;7;71%;68%;11

Lima, Peru;Low clouds;76;66;Cloudy;73;65;SSE;7;79%;44%;3

Lisbon, Portugal;Breezy this morning;68;50;A shower in places;65;49;N;5;69%;43%;3

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny;52;36;Partly sunny;51;36;SE;11;64%;0%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Brilliant sunshine;66;43;Sunny and nice;74;48;NE;6;25%;1%;5

Luanda, Angola;Variable clouds;88;78;Sunshine and nice;89;79;S;8;68%;44%;11

Madrid, Spain;A couple of showers;50;44;A shower in places;54;41;ENE;4;63%;64%;2

Male, Maldives;A t-storm around;89;80;Mostly sunny;91;81;NE;10;64%;31%;11

Manaus, Brazil;A quick p.m. shower;88;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;75;NNW;5;84%;94%;5

Manila, Philippines;More sun than clouds;90;77;Partly sunny;91;76;ENE;7;53%;30%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Low clouds breaking;80;60;A shower in places;81;61;ESE;8;62%;42%;8

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny, nice;77;49;Partly sunny;74;49;NNE;6;45%;28%;9

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;79;72;Partly sunny;79;72;NE;11;58%;5%;6

Minsk, Belarus;A shower in places;37;26;Partly sunny;40;28;N;8;65%;26%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy this morning;98;77;Mostly sunny, nice;90;78;E;11;64%;2%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and nice;82;64;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;71;N;9;71%;99%;8

Montreal, Canada;Very cold with snow;12;1;Not as cold;22;19;SW;9;61%;71%;3

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny;36;24;Decreasing clouds;37;27;NW;7;72%;14%;2

Mumbai, India;Plenty of sunshine;90;74;Hazy sun;90;75;N;10;45%;0%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Some brightening;80;54;Partly sunny;82;59;NNE;9;59%;33%;13

New York, United States;Heavy morning rain;40;22;Mostly sunny, cold;36;29;WSW;8;43%;0%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Afternoon showers;62;47;Increasing clouds;63;49;WNW;7;67%;14%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow;29;17;Low clouds;24;8;SW;10;72%;27%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny, chilly;48;33;Sunshine;53;35;S;6;57%;4%;5

Oslo, Norway;Sunny;39;19;Increasing clouds;42;34;SSW;7;57%;11%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Very cold with snow;14;-3;Not as cold;24;20;SW;13;61%;27%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A couple of t-storms;88;76;Some brightening;90;79;E;8;69%;55%;6

Panama City, Panama;Winds subsiding;90;75;Mostly sunny;91;73;NNW;12;55%;12%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;Rain and a t-storm;86;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;74;ENE;9;83%;93%;3

Paris, France;A shower;49;30;Plenty of sun;50;32;ESE;8;65%;0%;3

Perth, Australia;Sunshine and nice;88;68;Breezy in the p.m.;87;66;SE;13;51%;1%;9

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A few showers;92;78;Cloudy;91;77;SE;7;54%;41%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Afternoon showers;91;72;Showers, some heavy;83;74;N;15;81%;100%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;88;68;Mostly sunny;92;69;SSE;7;46%;28%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Winds subsiding;42;33;A couple of showers;42;30;NE;8;66%;88%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny, milder;49;34;Brief a.m. showers;49;22;NW;9;73%;80%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Showers;63;52;A couple of showers;64;53;ENE;8;75%;94%;4

Rabat, Morocco;Inc. clouds;68;55;Sun and clouds;68;52;SSW;5;80%;64%;5

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;88;76;Sunshine, pleasant;88;76;ESE;8;63%;67%;13

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and snow;39;34;A bit of a.m. snow;35;29;SSE;21;77%;94%;0

Riga, Latvia;Windy;43;32;Mostly cloudy;37;25;NNE;10;76%;25%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunshine and nice;85;73;Clouds and sun;86;74;ESE;8;71%;26%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Turning cloudy, warm;88;63;Mostly sunny, warm;88;60;N;8;16%;2%;7

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;59;40;A little rain;50;41;N;16;64%;81%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy with flurries;39;26;Partly sunny;32;12;NW;11;83%;3%;1

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;58;39;Inc. clouds;60;45;WSW;7;54%;1%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Very windy;79;61;Mostly sunny;79;61;ENE;13;59%;3%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A morning shower;81;72;A passing shower;83;73;E;10;69%;85%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny;77;64;Mostly sunny, nice;77;63;NNW;7;71%;8%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Increasing clouds;79;52;Mostly sunny, nice;77;57;ENE;5;36%;29%;10

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;84;53;Sunny and pleasant;79;53;SW;7;46%;7%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Decreasing clouds;85;69;An afternoon shower;85;69;N;7;68%;62%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sun;64;46;A shower in places;59;45;NNE;5;68%;47%;2

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny, chilly;46;30;Afternoon rain;48;40;SE;6;65%;97%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Hazy and milder;48;33;An afternoon shower;50;25;WNW;12;66%;65%;2

Shanghai, China;Plenty of sunshine;52;41;Partly sunny, mild;61;43;ENE;9;63%;44%;5

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;90;75;A stray thunderstorm;86;78;NE;5;73%;57%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunshine;52;29;More clouds than sun;50;32;SE;8;55%;62%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny, nice;82;73;A couple of showers;83;74;ENE;8;73%;97%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;40;24;Mostly sunny;33;24;SSW;5;69%;1%;2

Sydney, Australia;Humid, a.m. showers;75;70;Showers, some heavy;71;70;SE;9;90%;100%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Warmer;68;60;Sun and some clouds;69;57;NE;6;79%;9%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow and rain;35;30;Mostly cloudy;32;19;NE;7;78%;25%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clearing;59;38;Mostly sunny, mild;62;41;NE;5;45%;3%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Cooler;52;37;Increasingly windy;54;41;NW;16;64%;25%;1

Tehran, Iran;Increasing clouds;64;51;Partly sunny;64;49;NW;8;35%;28%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Breezy with rain;59;51;A shower or two;62;53;WSW;10;70%;72%;3

Tirana, Albania;Sunny;66;36;A couple of showers;64;43;ENE;5;51%;99%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Sunny and milder;53;38;Mostly sunny;53;38;WSW;9;54%;0%;4

Toronto, Canada;Snowy this morning;24;15;Breezy;30;26;WSW;18;62%;25%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;66;52;Plenty of sun;64;54;NNE;4;67%;8%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;66;49;Breezy in the p.m.;62;44;NW;14;63%;5%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;23;-9;Partly sunny;24;-6;ENE;7;66%;12%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;44;32;Cloudy, p.m. rain;43;40;E;7;51%;100%;1

Vienna, Austria;A couple of showers;48;37;A couple of showers;47;34;N;10;48%;85%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and nice;79;62;Sunny;87;61;E;3;47%;4%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Showers of rain/snow;39;30;Clouds and sun;41;24;N;7;71%;25%;1

Warsaw, Poland;A shower in the a.m.;43;32;Some sun, a shower;43;29;N;5;72%;48%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;65;57;Breezy in the p.m.;68;55;SSE;11;75%;62%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;Plenty of sun;95;73;Sunny and very warm;97;67;WSW;4;42%;0%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Clearing and warm;62;37;Cooler with a shower;50;35;ENE;3;68%;70%;1

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Updated : 2022-02-28 06:27 GMT+08:00

