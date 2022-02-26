Mercedes and Red Bull at the top in F1 preseason testing

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during a Formula One pre-season testing session at the Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, just ... Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during a Formula One pre-season testing session at the Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, just outside of Barcelona, Spain, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez of Mexico steers his car during a Formula One pre-season testing session at the Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, just out... Red Bull driver Sergio Perez of Mexico steers his car during a Formula One pre-season testing session at the Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, just outside of Barcelona, Spain, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

Mclaren driver Daniel Ricciardo of Australia steers his car during a Formula One pre-season testing session at the Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, ju... Mclaren driver Daniel Ricciardo of Australia steers his car during a Formula One pre-season testing session at the Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, just outside of Barcelona, Spain, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly of France steers his car during a Formula One pre-season testing session at the Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, just o... AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly of France steers his car during a Formula One pre-season testing session at the Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, just outside of Barcelona, Spain, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during a Formula One pre-season testing session at the Catalunya racetrack in Montmel... Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during a Formula One pre-season testing session at the Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, just outside of Barcelona, Spain, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain steers his car during a Formula One pre-season testing session at the Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, just ... Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain steers his car during a Formula One pre-season testing session at the Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, just outside of Barcelona, Spain, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

Alfa Romeo driver Guanyu Zhou of China steers his car during a Formula One pre-season testing session at the Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, just out... Alfa Romeo driver Guanyu Zhou of China steers his car during a Formula One pre-season testing session at the Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, just outside of Barcelona, Spain, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco steers his car during a Formula One pre-season testing session at the Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, just o... Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco steers his car during a Formula One pre-season testing session at the Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, just outside of Barcelona, Spain, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

Alpine driver Fernando Alonso of Spain walks after the accident during a Formula One pre-season testing session at the Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo... Alpine driver Fernando Alonso of Spain walks after the accident during a Formula One pre-season testing session at the Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, just outside of Barcelona, Spain, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

Alpine driver Fernando Alonso of Spain, center, watches his car after the accident during a Formula One pre-season testing session at the Catalunya ra... Alpine driver Fernando Alonso of Spain, center, watches his car after the accident during a Formula One pre-season testing session at the Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, just outside of Barcelona, Spain, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

Alpine driver Fernando Alonso of Spain gets out of his car during a Formula One pre-season testing session at the Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, jus... Alpine driver Fernando Alonso of Spain gets out of his car during a Formula One pre-season testing session at the Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, just outside of Barcelona, Spain, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

Alpine driver Fernando Alonso of Spain gets out of his car during a Formula One pre-season testing session at the Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, jus... Alpine driver Fernando Alonso of Spain gets out of his car during a Formula One pre-season testing session at the Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, just outside of Barcelona, Spain, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

Alpine driver Fernando Alonso of Spain watches smoke pour from his car during a Formula One pre-season testing session at the Catalunya racetrack in M... Alpine driver Fernando Alonso of Spain watches smoke pour from his car during a Formula One pre-season testing session at the Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, just outside of Barcelona, Spain, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

Hass driver Nikita Mazepin steers his car during a Formula One pre-season testing session at the Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, just outside of Barc... Hass driver Nikita Mazepin steers his car during a Formula One pre-season testing session at the Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, just outside of Barcelona, Spain, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — New rules, same result.

Formula One debuted its new generation of cars in preseason testing in Barcelona this week, and in the end it was still Mercedes and Red Bull dominating.

Lewis Hamilton set the fastest overall time with Mercedes at the Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit on Friday, ahead of teammate George Russell and the Red Bulls of Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen. The Mercedes duo set their times on softer — and faster — tires.

Hamilton said they were some “interesting few days” of testing.

“It’s not been the easiest or smoothest running, we have some obstacles to overcome," he said. “The car is a lot different to drive than in previous years, as are the tires, but we’re working our way through our program. The whole team has done an amazing job this week. ... We’ve got a lot of data to go through from these three days and we’ll just put one foot in front of the other and put in the work.”

Mercedes won seven straight driver titles before Hamilton lost the championship to Verstappen on the last lap of the last race in 2021.

“We’re not fully happy with the balance of the car, but we’re here to learn and we’ve made some good experiments,” Russell said. “We are happy with the direction we are heading in.”

McLaren and Ferrari were not near the top of the time sheets on Friday but had already shown their strength on the previous days. Lando Norris was fastest with McLaren on the first day and Charles Leclerc was quickest with Ferrari on the second day.

“I don’t think we’re in an amazing place, but I think we’re in a good place,” Norris said. “It’s been a good start, we’ve kept things very clean. It’s been productive and we have made progress.”

All of the top teams showed good reliability, although Red Bull struggled with a gearbox issue on the second day. Ferrari ran the most overall laps over the three days, followed by Mercedes, McLaren and Red Bull.

“What was positive is the car was running smooth, I was happy with the balance,” Verstappen said. “But Bahrain is going to be completely different, so heading into race one the car will be completely different as well. So for me, I just focused on doing a lot of laps and try to really nail down every single aspect of the car.”

The teams that faced the most problems included Alfa Romeo and Haas, the American-owned outfit that ran Friday's sessions without the sponsorship of Russian company Uralkali amid increasing disquiet following Russia's attack on Ukraine.

Four-time champion Sebastian Vettel, the fifth fastest with Aston Martin on Friday, had already said he would not compete at the Russian Grand Prix in September, a race that was eventually scrapped from the calendar on Friday.

Haas, Aston Martin, Alpine and AlphaTauri were not able to run in Friday's afternoon session, which began on an artificially soaked track to test Pirelli’s wet tires.

There were no major incidents during the first two days but the final session was red-flagged five different times in the morning alone as Fernando Alonso, Pierre Gasly, Vettel, and Chinese rookie Zhou Guanyu faced problems.

F1 implemented sweeping new regulations to try to improve racing, including bigger tires and revamped aerodynamic packages. Drivers were mostly optimistic that the changes will help increase overtaking.

Another three-day test period is scheduled for March 10-12 in Bahrain ahead of the season-opener there on March 20.

