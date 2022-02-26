Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Friday, February 25, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;31;26;Humid;31;26;SW;16;86%;44%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Clearing;27;20;Sunny;31;20;ENE;8;42%;1%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Showers around;14;8;Decreasing clouds;16;6;WSW;10;72%;14%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Cooler;15;8;Clearing and breezy;15;8;ENE;24;72%;37%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Thundershowers;8;0;Sun and some clouds;9;0;SE;16;77%;0%;2

Anchorage, United States;A little p.m. rain;6;-1;Cloudy;3;-2;NNE;7;76%;15%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and mild;20;8;Warm with some sun;21;10;ESE;13;44%;26%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;A little snow;0;-11;Low clouds;-4;-16;ESE;13;80%;3%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Very warm;38;26;Very hot;39;26;ENE;13;47%;11%;11

Athens, Greece;Decreasing clouds;16;5;Periods of sunshine;15;9;E;9;70%;88%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;24;16;Mostly sunny, nice;26;16;SSW;11;57%;5%;8

Baghdad, Iraq;Breezy this morning;24;9;Hazy sun;22;9;NW;17;37%;2%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Brief p.m. showers;32;22;A couple of showers;30;24;ESE;12;76%;90%;10

Bangalore, India;Clearing;30;16;Thickening clouds;29;16;E;10;45%;1%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;Sunshine, pleasant;33;23;Mainly cloudy;33;22;E;9;51%;15%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;15;9;Winds subsiding;13;7;E;26;55%;2%;3

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny, mild;13;0;Partly sunny, mild;11;-2;SSW;17;23%;28%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny;13;2;A couple of showers;6;3;ENE;9;69%;94%;1

Berlin, Germany;A p.m. t-shower;7;2;Partly sunny;7;-1;ESE;10;65%;1%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A little rain;18;11;A little p.m. rain;19;10;SE;8;75%;88%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm around;29;19;A t-storm around;28;18;ESE;16;63%;48%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers around;8;1;A couple of showers;8;-1;N;20;60%;84%;3

Brussels, Belgium;A couple of showers;7;-1;Partial sunshine;8;0;SE;8;71%;0%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Mild with sunshine;12;-2;More clouds than sun;12;2;NE;17;55%;44%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Turning cloudy;10;1;Variable clouds;10;1;NE;10;45%;5%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and nice;29;22;A shower and t-storm;28;22;N;14;80%;100%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;31;19;A stray thunderstorm;27;18;NE;9;50%;83%;8

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sun;11;1;Partly sunny;13;3;WSW;16;63%;0%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Breezy this morning;18;11;Mostly sunny;19;10;NNE;11;43%;1%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Windy this afternoon;25;20;Sunny and humid;26;18;SE;20;61%;0%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;A little a.m. rain;28;20;Cloudy, a t-storm;28;19;ENE;5;70%;85%;3

Chennai, India;Hazy sunshine;32;22;Some sun, pleasant;32;23;ENE;11;71%;2%;6

Chicago, United States;Sun and clouds, cold;-2;-7;Breezy in the p.m.;1;-3;SW;21;51%;1%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. shower;33;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;23;E;11;73%;50%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Thundershowers;5;-2;Plenty of sunshine;5;0;SSE;7;74%;0%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Sunshine and breezy;24;18;Breezy in the p.m.;24;17;N;28;72%;0%;9

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;6;0;Rain and drizzle;3;0;N;10;68%;94%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A stray p.m. shower;31;25;A t-storm around;33;25;ENE;13;69%;55%;13

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;26;15;Hazy sunshine;24;13;ENE;19;64%;21%;6

Denver, United States;Mostly cloudy, cold;-3;-13;Plenty of sunshine;3;-7;SW;8;41%;0%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partial sunshine;26;20;Brilliant sunshine;31;17;N;9;55%;3%;7

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;24;SW;11;77%;59%;3

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;10;7;Mostly cloudy;10;6;SSE;31;78%;61%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;A p.m. shower or two;12;0;Sunshine and mild;16;5;NNE;12;38%;3%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A t-shower, breezy;16;13;Winds subsiding;16;13;E;42;81%;70%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly sunny;19;13;Increasing clouds;21;14;SE;7;64%;7%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunshine and nice;25;16;Mostly sunny;29;16;ENE;9;53%;17%;13

Havana, Cuba;Breezy in the p.m.;29;22;Breezy in the p.m.;29;22;ENE;20;50%;6%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Snow and rain;1;-4;Breezy in the a.m.;0;-8;NNW;20;75%;0%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;23;A p.m. t-storm;34;25;ENE;7;51%;60%;5

Hong Kong, China;Sunshine;20;13;Partly sunny;21;12;SE;8;71%;2%;7

Honolulu, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;28;22;Mostly sunny, nice;28;20;ENE;20;56%;32%;7

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sun;33;19;Mostly sunny;32;20;SE;14;31%;0%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Downpours;14;7;A shower;17;7;NNE;10;63%;81%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Brief a.m. showers;8;5;Partly sunny, milder;11;4;NE;9;71%;14%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;28;24;An afternoon shower;32;24;WSW;17;73%;75%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sun and breezy;29;20;Breezy in the p.m.;27;21;N;24;43%;0%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;17;A p.m. t-storm;26;15;ENE;10;62%;76%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;8;-6;Plenty of sunshine;10;-3;SSW;9;35%;0%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Hazy sun;30;21;Mostly sunny;32;19;NE;10;40%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;A few p.m. showers;18;9;A stray t-shower;21;8;WSW;9;52%;41%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Breezy this morning;32;15;Hazy sunshine;31;17;N;21;16%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;More clouds than sun;8;1;More clouds than sun;8;1;N;13;65%;8%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Increasing clouds;30;23;A couple of showers;29;23;N;21;63%;85%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clearing;33;24;A t-storm in spots;35;24;SE;8;62%;75%;11

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;27;20;Hazy sun;30;20;S;7;57%;26%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;32;23;A p.m. t-storm;29;24;ESE;7;82%;87%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly cloudy;15;4;A stray shower;14;3;ENE;15;67%;68%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Warm with hazy sun;35;27;Partly sunny;34;27;SW;12;71%;68%;11

Lima, Peru;Low clouds;25;19;Cloudy;23;19;SSE;12;79%;44%;3

Lisbon, Portugal;Breezy this morning;20;10;A shower in places;18;10;N;8;69%;43%;3

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny;11;2;Partly sunny;10;2;SE;17;64%;0%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Brilliant sunshine;19;6;Sunny and nice;23;9;NE;9;25%;1%;5

Luanda, Angola;Variable clouds;31;26;Sunshine and nice;32;26;S;12;68%;44%;11

Madrid, Spain;A couple of showers;10;6;A shower in places;12;5;ENE;7;63%;64%;2

Male, Maldives;A t-storm around;32;27;Mostly sunny;33;27;NE;16;64%;31%;11

Manaus, Brazil;A quick p.m. shower;31;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;24;NNW;8;84%;94%;5

Manila, Philippines;More sun than clouds;32;25;Partly sunny;33;25;ENE;11;53%;30%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Low clouds breaking;27;15;A shower in places;27;16;ESE;12;62%;42%;8

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny, nice;25;10;Partly sunny;23;9;NNE;9;45%;28%;9

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;26;22;Partly sunny;26;22;NE;18;58%;5%;6

Minsk, Belarus;A shower in places;3;-3;Partly sunny;5;-2;N;12;65%;26%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy this morning;36;25;Mostly sunny, nice;32;26;E;18;64%;2%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and nice;28;18;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;21;N;15;71%;99%;8

Montreal, Canada;Very cold with snow;-11;-17;Not as cold;-6;-7;SW;15;61%;71%;3

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny;2;-4;Decreasing clouds;3;-3;NW;11;72%;14%;2

Mumbai, India;Plenty of sunshine;32;23;Hazy sun;32;24;N;15;45%;0%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Some brightening;27;12;Partly sunny;28;15;NNE;15;59%;33%;13

New York, United States;Heavy morning rain;4;-6;Mostly sunny, cold;2;-2;WSW;13;43%;0%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Afternoon showers;16;9;Increasing clouds;17;9;WNW;11;67%;14%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow;-1;-9;Low clouds;-5;-13;SW;16;72%;27%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny, chilly;9;1;Sunshine;11;2;S;10;57%;4%;5

Oslo, Norway;Sunny;4;-7;Increasing clouds;5;1;SSW;11;57%;11%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Very cold with snow;-10;-20;Not as cold;-4;-6;SW;21;61%;27%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A couple of t-storms;31;25;Some brightening;32;26;E;13;69%;55%;6

Panama City, Panama;Winds subsiding;32;24;Mostly sunny;33;23;NNW;19;55%;12%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;Rain and a t-storm;30;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;24;ENE;14;83%;93%;3

Paris, France;A shower;9;-1;Plenty of sun;10;0;ESE;14;65%;0%;3

Perth, Australia;Sunshine and nice;31;20;Breezy in the p.m.;31;19;SE;20;51%;1%;9

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A few showers;33;26;Cloudy;33;25;SE;11;54%;41%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Afternoon showers;33;22;Showers, some heavy;28;23;N;24;81%;100%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;31;20;Mostly sunny;33;20;SSE;12;46%;28%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Winds subsiding;6;1;A couple of showers;6;-1;NE;12;66%;88%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny, milder;9;1;Brief a.m. showers;9;-5;NW;14;73%;80%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Showers;17;11;A couple of showers;18;12;ENE;13;75%;94%;4

Rabat, Morocco;Inc. clouds;20;13;Sun and clouds;20;11;SSW;8;80%;64%;5

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;31;25;Sunshine, pleasant;31;25;ESE;13;63%;67%;13

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and snow;4;1;A bit of a.m. snow;2;-2;SSE;34;77%;94%;0

Riga, Latvia;Windy;6;0;Mostly cloudy;3;-4;NNE;17;76%;25%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunshine and nice;30;23;Clouds and sun;30;24;ESE;13;71%;26%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Turning cloudy, warm;31;17;Mostly sunny, warm;31;15;N;12;16%;2%;7

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;15;5;A little rain;10;5;N;26;64%;81%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy with flurries;4;-3;Partly sunny;0;-11;NW;18;83%;3%;1

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;14;4;Inc. clouds;16;7;WSW;11;54%;1%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Very windy;26;16;Mostly sunny;26;16;ENE;20;59%;3%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A morning shower;27;22;A passing shower;28;23;E;16;69%;85%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny;25;18;Mostly sunny, nice;25;17;NNW;11;71%;8%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Increasing clouds;26;11;Mostly sunny, nice;25;14;ENE;8;36%;29%;10

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;29;11;Sunny and pleasant;26;11;SW;11;46%;7%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Decreasing clouds;30;20;An afternoon shower;29;20;N;11;68%;62%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sun;18;8;A shower in places;15;7;NNE;8;68%;47%;2

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny, chilly;8;-1;Afternoon rain;9;4;SE;9;65%;97%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Hazy and milder;9;1;An afternoon shower;10;-4;WNW;20;66%;65%;2

Shanghai, China;Plenty of sunshine;11;5;Partly sunny, mild;16;6;ENE;15;63%;44%;5

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;32;24;A stray thunderstorm;30;25;NE;7;73%;57%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunshine;11;-2;More clouds than sun;10;0;SE;13;55%;62%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny, nice;28;23;A couple of showers;28;23;ENE;13;73%;97%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;4;-4;Mostly sunny;1;-4;SSW;8;69%;1%;2

Sydney, Australia;Humid, a.m. showers;24;21;Showers, some heavy;22;21;SE;14;90%;100%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Warmer;20;16;Sun and some clouds;21;14;NE;10;79%;9%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow and rain;2;-1;Mostly cloudy;0;-7;NE;11;78%;25%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clearing;15;3;Mostly sunny, mild;17;5;NE;8;45%;3%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Cooler;11;3;Increasingly windy;12;5;NW;25;64%;25%;1

Tehran, Iran;Increasing clouds;18;11;Partly sunny;18;9;NW;13;35%;28%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Breezy with rain;15;11;A shower or two;17;12;WSW;16;70%;72%;3

Tirana, Albania;Sunny;19;2;A couple of showers;18;6;ENE;8;51%;99%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Sunny and milder;12;3;Mostly sunny;12;3;WSW;14;54%;0%;4

Toronto, Canada;Snowy this morning;-5;-10;Breezy;-1;-3;WSW;29;62%;25%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;19;11;Plenty of sun;18;12;NNE;7;67%;8%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;19;9;Breezy in the p.m.;17;6;NW;22;63%;5%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;-5;-23;Partly sunny;-4;-21;ENE;11;66%;12%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;7;0;Cloudy, p.m. rain;6;4;E;12;51%;100%;1

Vienna, Austria;A couple of showers;9;3;A couple of showers;8;1;N;16;48%;85%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and nice;26;17;Sunny;31;16;E;5;47%;4%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Showers of rain/snow;4;-1;Clouds and sun;5;-4;N;11;71%;25%;1

Warsaw, Poland;A shower in the a.m.;6;0;Some sun, a shower;6;-1;N;8;72%;48%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;18;14;Breezy in the p.m.;20;13;SSE;18;75%;62%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;Plenty of sun;35;23;Sunny and very warm;36;19;WSW;7;42%;0%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Clearing and warm;17;3;Cooler with a shower;10;1;ENE;5;68%;70%;1

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather