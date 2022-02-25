Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

German court convicts Catholic priest of abusing girls

By Associated Press
2022/02/25 19:32
The accused Catholic priest is led into the courtroom in Cologne, Germany, Friday, Feb.25, 2022. On Friday, the Cologne Regional Court sentenced a Cat...

The accused Catholic priest is led into the courtroom in Cologne, Germany, Friday, Feb.25, 2022. On Friday, the Cologne Regional Court sentenced a Cat...

BERLIN (AP) — A German court on Friday convicted a Catholic priest of sexual abuse of children in cases that spanned many years and sentenced him to 12 years in prison.

The Cologne state court also ordered the 70-year-old to pay three co-plaintiffs in the cases damages totaling 50,000 euros ($56,000), news agency dpa reported.

The priest was identified by local media only as Hans U.

According to the indictment, the case against the priest covered 118 counts and the youngest victim was a 9-year-old girl. The priest was taken into custody during the trial because more victims came forward and the court saw a danger of him reoffending.

The court heard that the suspect's victims included a girl who complained of homesickness at a holiday camp and a girl to whom he was supposedly giving anger therapy.

The priest continued to have opportunities to be alone with children although the officials with the Cologne archdiocese was repeatedly informed about accusations and rumors against him, dpa reported. An initial investigation was shelved because the priest's nieces withdrew testimony against him.

Archdiocese officials denied any responsibility during the trial.

Updated : 2022-02-28 06:17 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Anonymous hacks into Russian website, devices to retaliate for Ukraine invasion
Anonymous hacks into Russian website, devices to retaliate for Ukraine invasion
Anonymous hacks Chinese site, Russian device as 'warning shot' over Ukraine
Anonymous hacks Chinese site, Russian device as 'warning shot' over Ukraine
Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
American destroyer cruises through Taiwan Strait
American destroyer cruises through Taiwan Strait
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
American destroyer in Taiwan Strait meant to warn China about attacking Taiwan: Experts
American destroyer in Taiwan Strait meant to warn China about attacking Taiwan: Experts
Beijing will observe rather than invade Taiwan for now: Indian experts
Beijing will observe rather than invade Taiwan for now: Indian experts
Photo of the Day: Taipei 101 lights up in colors of the Ukrainian flag
Photo of the Day: Taipei 101 lights up in colors of the Ukrainian flag
Taiwan March 7 border opening also covers professional cram school teachers, entertainers
Taiwan March 7 border opening also covers professional cram school teachers, entertainers
"