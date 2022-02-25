Alexa
Taiwan March 7 border opening also covers professional cram school teachers, entertainers

CECC previously only mentioned foreign business travelers

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/25 19:53
The Ministry of Labor says the March 7 border reopening will also cover foreign cram school teachers, athletes, and entertainers. 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Labor (MOL) announced Friday (Feb. 25) that the planned March 7 opening of Taiwan’s borders for foreign professionals would also cover foreign cram school teachers, athletes and entertainers who had accepted an offer of employment.

The declaration followed the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) decision to shorten the mandatory quarantine for overseas arrivals to 10 days and to allow foreign business travelers to enter Taiwan beginning March 7.

The MOL clarified Friday that the foreign business travelers mentioned by the CECC also included foreign cram school teachers, athletes, trainers, and entertainers in the service of employers, CNA reported.

According to rules set by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), the foreign nationals first have to visit a Taiwan representative office overseas to apply for a special entry permit.

Quarantine and testing once they have arrived in Taiwan will be the same as for the business travelers, the MOL said. The quarantine will be shortened from 14 to 10 days, but has to be followed by seven days of self-health monitoring.
