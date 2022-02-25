Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan No.1 to world's best: NCKU to expand ship testing tank

President Tsai attends groundbreaking ceremony for ship testing tank that supports national defense

  1737
By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/25 18:36
NCKU faculty member direct President Tsai Ing-wen's attention with a green laser light during a presentation of the testing tank. (NCKU photo)

NCKU faculty member direct President Tsai Ing-wen's attention with a green laser light during a presentation of the testing tank. (NCKU photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — National Cheng Kung University (NCKU) held a groundbreaking ceremony for the “national-level ship testing tank” on Friday (Feb. 25), an event attended by government officials including President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) as well as industry leaders.

The tank, which currently measures 165 meters in length, four meters in depth, and eight meters in width, is already Taiwan’s biggest and one of the world’s top five university ship testing tanks. It will be expanded to become 285 meters long, 5.5 meters deep, and eight meters across, making it the second largest of any university tank in the world.

According to NCKU, the university is collaborating with the Naval Shipbuilding Development Center (NSDC) and the CSBC Corporation on the project, named “High-Performance National Vessel Testing Tank.”

At the ceremony, Tsai thanked the NCKU, CSBC, and NSDC for their joint efforts and hoped that ship testing can begin as soon as possible so that the domestic shipbuilding industry can develop more vigorously, creating a more powerful momentum for ship designing.

She said domestic navy shipbuilding is critical to making Taiwan's national defense self-reliant and the key to demonstrating Taiwan's determination to defend itself. She looks forward to the future when the ship testing tank will expedite the design, testing, and modification process, making Taiwan’s shipbuilding industry more competitive.

Taiwan No.1 to world's best: NCKU to expand ship testing tank
President Tsai Ing-wen and NCKU President Su Huey-jen pose for a photo. (NCKU photo)

NCKU President Su Huey-jen (蘇慧貞) said that the university offers comprehensive warship design courses. The university contributes to all aspects of maritime industrial developments, including fishery, merchant ships, warships, submarines, and other sub-fields.

Per Su, around 30% of Taiwan’s naval scientific research personnel are NCKU graduates, and so are over 25% of contract engineers. She said the university’s greatest aspiration is to support Taiwan’s development “quickly and systemically.”

The ceremony was attended by a lineup of dignitaries, including Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲), National Security Council Deputy Secretary-General Chen Wen-cheng (陳文政), and CSBC Chair Cheng Wen-lon (鄭文隆).

Taiwan No.1 to world's best: NCKU to expand ship testing tank
Guests pose for a group photo at the groundbreaking ceremony. (NCKU photo)

Taiwan No.1 to world's best: NCKU to expand ship testing tank
Guests at the ceremony take a tour of NCKU's facilities. (NCKU photo)

NCKU’s ship testing tank received the ISO 9001 quality certification and the Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) certification from the Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (ClassNK) in 2017, according to the school. It can allow experiments that test ships’ and submarine vessels’ propellers, resistance, and plane motion movements among other factors, making it equal to advanced national laboratories in European countries.

Chen Cheng-hong (陳政宏), associate professor at the Department of Systems and Naval Mechatronic Engineering, noted the importance of expanding the tank during a presentation to the President.

He said that according to the principle of fluid mechanics, the larger the prototype, the more accurate test results are — hence, the bigger the tank, the better. Additionally, as larger prototypes need to go faster during experiments to simulate more accurate real-world effects, extending the tank’s length would help researchers and designers conduct high-speed tests.

Taiwan No.1 to world's best: NCKU to expand ship testing tank
NCKU's ship testing tank. (NCKU photo)
NCKU
shipbuilding
Taiwan indigenous submarine
Taiwan Navy
research and development
National Cheng Kung University
ship testing
ship testing tank

RELATED ARTICLES

Largest sperm whale skeleton in Taiwan on show at NCKU’s new marine education center
Largest sperm whale skeleton in Taiwan on show at NCKU’s new marine education center
2022/02/21 15:56
NCKU spearheads chip tech development at Southern Taiwan Science Park
NCKU spearheads chip tech development at Southern Taiwan Science Park
2022/02/16 13:10
NCKU puts on exhibition of its role in history of Taiwan's former capital
NCKU puts on exhibition of its role in history of Taiwan's former capital
2022/01/18 13:12
Taiwan’s NCKU announces plan for global alumni association, new scholarship
Taiwan’s NCKU announces plan for global alumni association, new scholarship
2022/01/18 11:40
Taiwan's NCKU Hospital administers nearly 10,000 booster shots in a day
Taiwan's NCKU Hospital administers nearly 10,000 booster shots in a day
2022/01/17 11:09

Updated : 2022-02-28 06:15 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Anonymous hacks into Russian website, devices to retaliate for Ukraine invasion
Anonymous hacks into Russian website, devices to retaliate for Ukraine invasion
Anonymous hacks Chinese site, Russian device as 'warning shot' over Ukraine
Anonymous hacks Chinese site, Russian device as 'warning shot' over Ukraine
Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
American destroyer cruises through Taiwan Strait
American destroyer cruises through Taiwan Strait
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
American destroyer in Taiwan Strait meant to warn China about attacking Taiwan: Experts
American destroyer in Taiwan Strait meant to warn China about attacking Taiwan: Experts
Beijing will observe rather than invade Taiwan for now: Indian experts
Beijing will observe rather than invade Taiwan for now: Indian experts
Photo of the Day: Taipei 101 lights up in colors of the Ukrainian flag
Photo of the Day: Taipei 101 lights up in colors of the Ukrainian flag
Taiwan March 7 border opening also covers professional cram school teachers, entertainers
Taiwan March 7 border opening also covers professional cram school teachers, entertainers
"