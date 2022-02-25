Kerry Logistics Network Named Excellent Logistics Enterprise At Top 100 Hong Kong Listed Companies Selection 2021

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 25 February 2022 - Kerry Logistics Network Limited ('Kerry Logistics Network'; Stock Code 0636.HK) has won the distinction of "Excellent Logistics Enterprise" at the Top 100 Hong Kong Listed Companies Selection 2021 (the 'Awards') for its exemplary service and exceptional performance. The Awards winners were announced today.



Kerry Logistics Network always strives to maximise value for its stakeholders. The accolade was a recognition of both Kerry Logistics Network's endeavours to help its customers navigate the transforming logistics landscape as well as its timely and transparent communication with its shareholders.



William Ma, Group Managing Director of Kerry Logistics Network, said, "As the world adapted to considerable changes and challenges in the last two years, Kerry Logistics Network has set itself apart by providing innovative and customised solutions to steer the ever-emerging complexities in the global supply chain. This award spotlights Kerry Logistics Network's position as the largest international logistics company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, a position which we will continue to strengthen by enhancing business synergies to create more value for shareholders."



Organised annually by the Top 100 Hong Kong Listed Companies Research Centre, a programme jointly established and run by Chinese technology giant Tencent Holdings and financial media Finet Group, and co-hosted by the Hong Kong Investor Relations Association, Finet Group and Farseer Limited, the Awards are in its ninth edition this year. The results were evaluated by a judging panel comprising leaders in the finance, business, legal, education and cultural sectors and were taken as the benchmark for investment.



About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)

Kerry Logistics Network is an Asia-based, global 3PL with a highly diversified business portfolio and the strongest coverage in Asia. It offers a broad range of supply chain solutions from integrated logistics, international freight forwarding (air, ocean, road, rail and multimodal), industrial project logistics, to cross-border e-commerce, last-mile fulfilment and infrastructure investment.



With a global presence across 58 countries and territories, Kerry Logistics Network has established a solid foothold in half of the world's emerging markets. Its diverse infrastructure, extensive coverage in international gateways and local expertise span across the Mainland of China, India, Southeast Asia, the CIS, Middle East, LATAM and other locations.



Kerry Logistics Network generated a revenue of over HK$53 billion in 2020 and is the largest international logistics company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.



#KerryLogistics



About Top 100 Hong Kong Listed Companies Selection

The Top 100 Hong Kong Listed Companies Selection was jointly inaugurated in 2013 by Tencent Holding's qq.com and Finet Group. Organised annually, the event selects and awards excellent Hong Kong listed companies listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange that demonstrate robust development and investment value, in order to facilitate the prosperous development of the Hong Kong capital market. The event is held concurrently with an industry summit and an awards presentation ceremony to explore the trends in the financial market.





