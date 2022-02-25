Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

50 protest Ukraine invasion outside Russian office in Taipei

Foreign residents from Georgia, Ukraine, Poland and other countries call for end of Russian invasion

  2686
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/25 19:27
50 protest Ukraine invasion outside Russian office in Taipei

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A rally was held by foreign residents in Taipei on Friday (Feb. 25) to protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Nearly 50 people from Ukraine, Georgia, Poland, and other countries staged a rally in front of the Moscow-Taipei Coordination Commission on Economic and Cultural Cooperation (MTC), Russia's de facto embassy in Taipei on Friday afternoon, according to CNA. The protest started with Ukrainian resident Alex Khomenko, who on Thursday (Feb. 24) went by himself to the location at the intersection of Xinyi Road and Keelung Road to wave a Ukrainian flag and hold a sign which read "Russia out of Ukraine."

He then posted a photo of himself carrying out the protest and wrote that he would return on Friday at 2 p.m. to "support my country." The post quickly went viral gaining 4,744 likes and 781 retweets.

Word quickly spread on Friday and Khomenko was soon joined by dozens of other protesters carrying placards with messages such as "Stand with Ukraine," "Support Ukraine," "Support Peace," "No War," "Russia Out," and "We're all Ukrainians today." A woman who was identified by her Chinese name Bei Na (貝娜), told the news agency that the war had not yet reached her hometown, but she is worried that it will soon be affected.

She said that she is especially concerned about her brother, who is a soldier in the Ukrainian army. Out of fear of Russian monitoring of their communications, she says that she is very careful about what she says to him, but is glad to know that he is still alive.

A 29-year-old Ukrainian named Ruslan told the news agency that he supports the Ukrainian army in resisting the aggressors and hopes that Europe can support Ukraine, because "Putin will not stop." He warned that if NATO and the UN stand by and watch Russia invade Ukraine, they will make Putin think they are powerless and he will begin to invade other former Soviet countries.

50 protest Ukraine invasion outside Russian office in Taipei
(CNA photo)

50 protest Ukraine invasion outside Russian office in Taipei
(CNA photo)

50 protest Ukraine invasion outside Russian office in Taipei
(CNA photo)

50 protest Ukraine invasion outside Russian office in Taipei
(CNA photo)

50 protest Ukraine invasion outside Russian office in Taipei
(CNA photo)

50 protest Ukraine invasion outside Russian office in Taipei
(CNA photo)

50 protest Ukraine invasion outside Russian office in Taipei
(CNA photo)

50 protest Ukraine invasion outside Russian office in Taipei
(CNA photo)

50 protest Ukraine invasion outside Russian office in Taipei
(CNA photo)
Ukraine
Ukraine crisis
Ukraine invasion
protest
rally
Russia-Ukraine war

RELATED ARTICLES

Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
2022/02/27 17:46
Abe once again says Taiwan's security is Japan's affair and that US should opt for 'strategic clarity'
Abe once again says Taiwan's security is Japan's affair and that US should opt for 'strategic clarity'
2022/02/27 17:25
American destroyer in Taiwan Strait meant to warn China about attacking Taiwan: Experts
American destroyer in Taiwan Strait meant to warn China about attacking Taiwan: Experts
2022/02/27 15:04
Chinese censors delete academics' post decrying Russian invasion
Chinese censors delete academics' post decrying Russian invasion
2022/02/27 12:45
Photo of the Day: Taipei 101 lights up in colors of the Ukrainian flag
Photo of the Day: Taipei 101 lights up in colors of the Ukrainian flag
2022/02/26 20:19

Updated : 2022-02-28 06:14 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Anonymous hacks into Russian website, devices to retaliate for Ukraine invasion
Anonymous hacks into Russian website, devices to retaliate for Ukraine invasion
Anonymous hacks Chinese site, Russian device as 'warning shot' over Ukraine
Anonymous hacks Chinese site, Russian device as 'warning shot' over Ukraine
Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
American destroyer cruises through Taiwan Strait
American destroyer cruises through Taiwan Strait
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
American destroyer in Taiwan Strait meant to warn China about attacking Taiwan: Experts
American destroyer in Taiwan Strait meant to warn China about attacking Taiwan: Experts
Beijing will observe rather than invade Taiwan for now: Indian experts
Beijing will observe rather than invade Taiwan for now: Indian experts
Photo of the Day: Taipei 101 lights up in colors of the Ukrainian flag
Photo of the Day: Taipei 101 lights up in colors of the Ukrainian flag
Taiwan March 7 border opening also covers professional cram school teachers, entertainers
Taiwan March 7 border opening also covers professional cram school teachers, entertainers
"