First Hydrogen Recognized as a Top 50 TSX Venture Exchange Company

Vancouver, British Columbia - Newsfile Corp. - 25 February 2022 - First Hydrogen Corp. (TSXV: FHYD) (OTC Pink: FHYDF) (FSE: FIT) ("FIRST HYDROGEN" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been named as one of the top performers on the TSX Venture Exchange.



The 2022 TSX Venture 50 celebrates the strongest performance on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV" or "the Exchange") over the last year. Comprised of 10 companies from each of the five industry sectors, the ranking recognizes the strongest performance on the Exchange based on market capitalization, share price appreciation, and trading volume.



More details on the 2022 TSX Venture 50 and a video highlighting First Hydrogen can be found at: http://v50.stocktrak.com/.



"We are delighted to have earned the 2022 TSX Venture 50 ranking. First Hydrogen is rapidly evolving having established strategic relationships with the world-renowned University of Cambridge to create AI learning software, and Ballard Power Systems Inc. and AVL Powertrain UK Ltd. developing two hydrogen-fuel-cell powered commercial vehicles. We, along with FEV Consulting GmbH, are jointly designing and building Hydrogen Mobility Refueling Stations. Our alliances lead the way to decarbonization and net-zero targets," stated CEO Balraj Mann.



The company continues to grow its team of experts, with the recent additions of Steve Gill, Robert Campbell, and Nicholas Wrigley, as it develops its automotive strategy and adds accretive opportunities such as the hydrogen refueling stations and hydrogen-related technology.



About First Hydrogen Corp.



First Hydrogen Corp. is a Vancouver and London UK-based company focused on zero-emission vehicles and supercritical carbon dioxide extractor systems. The company is designing and developing a hydrogen-fuel-cell-powered light commercial demonstrator vehicle under two agreements with AVL Powertrain and Ballard Power Systems Inc. The LCV will have a range of 500+ kilometres. First Hydrogen is developing refueling capability working with FEV Consulting GmbH, the internal automotive consultancy of FEV Group of Aachen Germany.



On behalf of the Board of Directors of



FIRST HYDROGEN CORP.

"Balraj Mann"

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer



Contacts:

North America

Balraj Mann

First Hydrogen Corp.

604-601-2018

investors@firsthydrogen.com



Europe

Nicholas Wrigley

First Hydrogen Limited

+44 7917-114434

Nicholas.Wrigley@firsthydrogen.com



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This news release contains information or statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.



Forward looking information may include, without limitation, statements regarding the operations, business, financial condition, expected financial results, performance, prospects, opportunities, priorities, targets, goals, ongoing objectives, milestones, strategies and outlook of First Hydrogen, and includes statements about, among other things, future developments and the future operations, strengths and strategies of First Hydrogen. Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results.



The forward-looking statements made in this news release are based on management's assumptions and analysis and other factors that may be drawn upon by management to form conclusions and make forecasts or projections, including management's experience and assessments of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Although management believes that these assumptions, analyses and assessments are reasonable at the time the statements contained in this news release are made, actual results may differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. Examples of risks and factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from forward-looking statements may include: the timing and unpredictability of regulatory actions; regulatory, legislative, legal or other developments with respect to its operations or business; limited marketing and sales capabilities; early stage of the industry and product development; limited products; reliance on third parties; unfavourable publicity or consumer perception; general economic conditions and financial markets; the impact of increasing competition; the loss of key management personnel; capital requirements and liquidity; access to capital; the timing and amount of capital expenditures; the impact of COVID-19; shifts in the demand for First Hydrogen's products and the size of the market; patent law reform; patent litigation and intellectual property; conflicts of interest; and general market and economic conditions.



The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of First Hydrogen as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. First Hydrogen undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.



NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICE PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE







