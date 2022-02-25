‘Do better together’: Taiwan Cement combines green energy with regional development

The Taiwan Cement geothermal power plant in Hongye Village is expected to open in 2023. (Business Today photo) The Taiwan Cement geothermal power plant in Hongye Village is expected to open in 2023. (Business Today photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As the Taiwan Cement Corporation invests in renewable energy infrastructure, it has formed a local partnership with Taitung’s Hongye Village by integrating environmental sustainability into the regional economy.

Business Today reported that Taiwan Cement subsidiary the TCC Green Energy Corporation (TCCGE) is working with LDC Hotels and Resorts group to build the “Hongye Valley Geothermal Park” in Taitung County. The park is Taiwan’s first project combining geothermal power generation, sustainable tourism, and local economic promotion.

The visitor center is set to open in mid-2022, while the geothermal power plant is slated to enter service in 2023.

As Hongye Village consists of mainly Indigenous Bunun people, Taiwan Cement said made sure to keep them updated about the project’s development and include them in their plans. On Sept. 28, it held a cement handicraft workshop at the Hongye Elementary School, during which the company educated students about their homeland’s geothermal resources and their application.

The event was well-received by teachers and students, who were excited to be the first place in Taiwan to have a tourist attraction combining hot springs and power generation, per Business Today.

School Principal Fang Ying-feng (方穎豐) was quoted as saying, “The children of Hongye are not familiar with local natural resources such as hot springs and geothermal energy; they lack the geographical and scientific knowledge, much less the conception that these can be used to generate power.”

TCCGE General Manager Weng Chi-liang (翁吉良) said the development project as well as its name, “Hongye Valley” (or “Vakangan” in Bunun), was officially authorized by locals. Within a three-hectare area, Taiwan Cement plans to build a one-megawatt geothermal power plant complete with hot spring facilities that will be operated by LDC Hotels and Resorts.

Meanwhile, the project includes plans to create a tourism platform that puts together local tour packages and works with bed-and-breakfasts in the area, according to Business Today.



TCCGE holds workshop at Hongye Elementary School to educate students on their hometown's natural resources. (Business Today photo)

This is not TCCGE’s first project combining renewable energy and local sustainability. In 2019, the company created Taiwan’s first renewable energy power plant to integrate solar and wind power in the Changhua Binhai Industrial Zone.

By using innovative solar power products, the TCCGE was able to maximize the amount of energy it could generate while minimizing the area shaded by wind turbines, optimizing land and natural resource allocation.

Business Today reported that in 2021, the TCCGE opened its Automatic Frequency Control (AFC) Smart Power Storage System and its green energy base in the Changhua Binhai Industrial Zone, which includes a “Green Energy Vision Museum” that is open to the public. Taiwan Cement Chair Chang An-ping (張安平) said power storage is just as important as power generation, as the instability of green power means it must be combined with power storage technology.

Taiwan Cement also announced that it would build east Taiwan’s first low carbon, green energy park geared towards environmental protection in Hualien County’s Hoping Industrial Park. The park will be equipped with a power storage system, solar power, and storage space for substitute fuels and materials.

The project will not only upgrade the local industry but also attract high-tech talent, bringing about new opportunities for local youth, per Business Today.