AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/02/25 15:48
People hold banners and shout slogans during a small protest outside the Russian consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, after Russian...
A Ukrainian serviceman is reflected in a mirror as he smokes a cigarette on a position at the line of separation between Ukraine-held territory and re...
A Ukrainian service member listens to artillery shots standing in a trench on a position at the line of separation between Ukraine-held territory and ...
Ukrainian border guard officers patrol the Ukrainian-Belarusian state border at a checkpoint in Novi Yarylovychi, Ukraine, Monday, Feb.21, 2022. (AP P...
A Ukrainian serviceman pauses while walking to a frontline position outside Popasna, in the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. Ru...
People wave Russian national flags celebrating the recognizing its independence, in the center of Donetsk, the territory controlled by pro-Russian mil...
Commuters travel in a local train in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. Ukraine urged its citizens to leave Russia as Europe braced for further ...
Tanks move during the Union Courage-2022 Russia-Belarus military drills at the Obuz-Lesnovsky training ground in Belarus, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Rus...
A woman and child peer out of the window of a bus as they leave Sievierodonetsk, the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian...
Traffic jams are seen as people leave the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a mil...
Trees line a road to the frontline village of Novognativka, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. As Ukraine waits for war, the country's far easter...
Smoke rises from an air defence base in the aftermath of an apparent Russian strike in Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian troops have...
A dog runs over the walls of the Akkerman fortress on the Dnester river, in Odesa region, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Medieval fortress "Akkerma...
A young boy runs towards the United Nations helicopter carrying Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean Pierre Lacroix before it lands in Bu...
People displaced by conflict wait for the arrival of United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean Pierre Lacroix in Bunia, eastern...
Ukrainian Emergency Situation employees stand in a shelter during Russian shelling, in Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russia has launched...
A model wears a creation as part of the Roberto Cavalli Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, We...

FEB 18 – 24, 2022

The week was dominated by tension rising between Russia and Ukraine, culminating in Russia launching a full-scale attack on Thursday. As the Union Courage-2022 Russia-Belarus military drills at the Obuz-Lesnovsky training ground in Belarus took place, Ukrainians prepared to evacuate their county. A world away, Milan Fashion Week began.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by Jerome Delay, Chief Photographer, Johannesburg.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Updated : 2022-02-28 06:13 GMT+08:00

"