Taiwan underlines importance of military reservists during conflict

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The current conflict in Ukraine underlines the importance of an efficient military reservist system, Vice Defense Minister Alex Po (柏鴻輝) said Friday (Feb. 25).

At a ceremony, he mentioned how Ukraine had found itself forced to call up reservists overnight as Russian troops invaded the country. The event showed how important Taiwan’s decision to launch its All-out Defense Mobilization Agency last month was, Po said.

He emphasized that the new agency would coordinate the efforts of central and local governments to achieve an optimal level of efficiency in protecting national security, CNA reported.

In addition to the new agency, the call-up system for reservists also underwent changes this year. Recently discharged military staff will have to return for 14 days of training, though for others the earlier system of recalling former soldiers for between two and four week-long periods over eight years will remain in place for the time being.

The military estimated it could call up and train 15,000 reservists under the new system during the whole year, while 97,000 would still serve under the old policy. An assessment will be made on the new system to determine if it is appropriate going forward.