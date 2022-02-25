Taiwan develops smaller, lighter Hsiung Feng III missiles for IDF jets

Tests with the original version of the Hsiung Feng III missile. (NCSIST photo) Tests with the original version of the Hsiung Feng III missile. (NCSIST photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Amid concern about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, reports said Friday (Feb. 25) that Taiwan was developing a smaller, lighter version of the Hsiung Feng III anti-ship missile to be fitted on Indigenous Defense Fighter (IDF) jets.

In order to strengthen anti-ship capabilities, the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST) was researching, developing, and testing a smaller version of its supersonic missile, the Liberty Times reported.

While existing missiles can already be launched from land and sea, the lighter version would allow IDF jets to target large enemy vessels from a distance with greater accuracy, according to defense sources.

Hsiung Feng III missiles weigh between 1,300 kilograms and 1,400 kg, but the weight had to be cut to less than 1,000 kg for the projectiles to fit under the wings of the IDF. However, lower weight also means that their maximum trajectory will be shorter.

If tests by the Air Force show positive results, mass production of the new missiles could begin by the end of 2022, according to the Liberty Times report.