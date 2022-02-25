Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Carter sparks Portland State past Weber State 81-75

By Associated Press
2022/02/25 13:32
Carter sparks Portland State past Weber State 81-75

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Michael Carter III had 19 points to lead five Portland State players in double figures as the Vikings beat Weber State 81-75 on Thursday night.

Khalid Thomas added 17 points for the Vikings (10-15, 8-9 Big Sky Conference). Ezekiel Alley tossed in 14 points, Damion Squire added 12 and Marlon Ruffin scored 11. Thomas had eight rebounds, while Alley grabbed six.

Koby McEwen had 24 points and six rebounds to pace the Wildcats (19-10, 12-6 Big Sky Conference). Seikou Sisoho Jawara added 18 points, while Zahir Porter scored 11.

The Vikings evened the season series against the Wildcats. Weber State defeated Portland State 80-69 on Dec. 4.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-28 06:10 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Anonymous hacks into Russian website, devices to retaliate for Ukraine invasion
Anonymous hacks into Russian website, devices to retaliate for Ukraine invasion
Anonymous hacks Chinese site, Russian device as 'warning shot' over Ukraine
Anonymous hacks Chinese site, Russian device as 'warning shot' over Ukraine
Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
American destroyer cruises through Taiwan Strait
American destroyer cruises through Taiwan Strait
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
American destroyer in Taiwan Strait meant to warn China about attacking Taiwan: Experts
American destroyer in Taiwan Strait meant to warn China about attacking Taiwan: Experts
Beijing will observe rather than invade Taiwan for now: Indian experts
Beijing will observe rather than invade Taiwan for now: Indian experts
Photo of the Day: Taipei 101 lights up in colors of the Ukrainian flag
Photo of the Day: Taipei 101 lights up in colors of the Ukrainian flag
Taiwan March 7 border opening also covers professional cram school teachers, entertainers
Taiwan March 7 border opening also covers professional cram school teachers, entertainers
"