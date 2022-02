Supporters cheer on a trucker caravan as it pulls off the highway for the night while heading toward Washington, D.C. to protest COVID-19 mandates on ... Supporters cheer on a trucker caravan as it pulls off the highway for the night while heading toward Washington, D.C. to protest COVID-19 mandates on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Kingman, Ariz. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)

A camper is towed away by authorities clearing a trucker protest that was aimed at COVID-19 measures, in Ottawa, on Sunday, Feb. 20, 202. (Cole Bursto... A camper is towed away by authorities clearing a trucker protest that was aimed at COVID-19 measures, in Ottawa, on Sunday, Feb. 20, 202. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press via AP)

Harrison Burton, right, flips as he wrecks on the backstretch as Christopher Bell, left, and Ross Chastain try but are unable to avoid the crash durin... Harrison Burton, right, flips as he wrecks on the backstretch as Christopher Bell, left, and Ross Chastain try but are unable to avoid the crash during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Chuck McQuinn)

A boy pulls his sled up a hill at Wyandotte County Lake Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Kansas City, Kan., after a winter storm dumped 4-8 inches of snow on... A boy pulls his sled up a hill at Wyandotte County Lake Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Kansas City, Kan., after a winter storm dumped 4-8 inches of snow on the region Thursday. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Ivan Kalashnyk holds his wife, Kate Kalashnyk, who moved together from Ukraine two years earlier to the Seattle area, as they attend a demonstration i... Ivan Kalashnyk holds his wife, Kate Kalashnyk, who moved together from Ukraine two years earlier to the Seattle area, as they attend a demonstration in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Wanda Cooper-Jones, the mother of Ahmaud Arbery, sobs as she approaches a podium at the Center for Civil and Human Rights on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022,... Wanda Cooper-Jones, the mother of Ahmaud Arbery, sobs as she approaches a podium at the Center for Civil and Human Rights on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Atlanta. February 23 was declared Ahmaud Arbery Day in Georgia, in honor of the Black man who was shot and killed in 2020 in Brunswick, Ga. (AP Photo/Ron Harris)

Sgt. Jannene Howard-Brown, second right, of the Miami-Dade Police department talks with job seekers including hairdresser Emily Palmas, center, who ca... Sgt. Jannene Howard-Brown, second right, of the Miami-Dade Police department talks with job seekers including hairdresser Emily Palmas, center, who came to the Miami-Dade County job fair with two of her three daughters in a stroller and accompanied by her husband, not pictured, who was also looking for a better job, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in downtown Miami. Among the job seekers Wednesday were new arrivals to Miami, employed residents looking for better opportunities, and people who are currently unemployed. The county plans to hold job fairs monthly at different locations. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

President Joe Biden calls on reporters for questions while speaking about the Russian invasion of Ukraine in the East Room of the White House, Thursda... President Joe Biden calls on reporters for questions while speaking about the Russian invasion of Ukraine in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Washington. A portrait of former President George Washington is in the background. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

FEB. 18 - 24, 2022

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from North America made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

