Mitchell leads UC Santa Barbara over UC Davis 76-69 in OT

By Associated Press
2022/02/25 12:56
DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Ajay Mitchell had a season-high 31 points as UC Santa Barbara beat UC Davis 76-69 in overtime on Thursday night.

The Gauchos ended the game with a 10-2 run.

Amadou Sow had 17 points and 11 rebounds for UC Santa Barbara (13-10, 6-6 Big West Conference). Josh Pierre-Louis added 14 points. Miles Norris had eight rebounds.

Elijah Pepper had 21 points for the Aggies (11-8, 5-4). Ezra Manjon added 19 points and six assists. Kane Milling had 11 points.

Updated : 2022-02-28 06:08 GMT+08:00

