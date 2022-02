Indigenous people from Rapa Nui, also known as Easter Island, are ready for a ceremony at the Natural History Museum to mark the upcoming return of a ... Indigenous people from Rapa Nui, also known as Easter Island, are ready for a ceremony at the Natural History Museum to mark the upcoming return of a Moai Tau del Ivi Tupuna statue in Santiago, Chile, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. The statue has been at the museum since 1870 and is scheduled to be shipped to Easter Island at the end of the week. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)