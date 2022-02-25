Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Austin Peay beats SIU-Edwardsville 68-64 in OT

By Associated Press
2022/02/25 12:52
Austin Peay beats SIU-Edwardsville 68-64 in OT

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Caleb Stone-Carrawell had a career-high 24 points as Austin Peay defeated Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 68-64 in overtime on Thursday night.

Tariq Silver had 15 points for Austin Peay (11-16, 7-10 Ohio Valley Conference). Elijah Hutchins-Everett added 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Courtney Carter scored a career-high 21 points and had seven steals for the Cougars (10-20, 4-13). Shamar Wright added 12 points and nine rebounds. Cam Williams had 11 points.

The Governors improve to 2-0 against the Cougars this season. Austin Peay defeated Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 68-63 on Jan. 31.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-28 06:06 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Anonymous hacks into Russian website, devices to retaliate for Ukraine invasion
Anonymous hacks into Russian website, devices to retaliate for Ukraine invasion
Anonymous hacks Chinese site, Russian device as 'warning shot' over Ukraine
Anonymous hacks Chinese site, Russian device as 'warning shot' over Ukraine
Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
American destroyer cruises through Taiwan Strait
American destroyer cruises through Taiwan Strait
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
American destroyer in Taiwan Strait meant to warn China about attacking Taiwan: Experts
American destroyer in Taiwan Strait meant to warn China about attacking Taiwan: Experts
Beijing will observe rather than invade Taiwan for now: Indian experts
Beijing will observe rather than invade Taiwan for now: Indian experts
Photo of the Day: Taipei 101 lights up in colors of the Ukrainian flag
Photo of the Day: Taipei 101 lights up in colors of the Ukrainian flag
Taiwan March 7 border opening also covers professional cram school teachers, entertainers
Taiwan March 7 border opening also covers professional cram school teachers, entertainers
"