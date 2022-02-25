Taiwan reports 1 COVID death, 3 local cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Friday (Feb. 25) announced three local COVID cases and one death.

CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) also confirmed 65 imported cases. Chen also announced one death, raising the COVID death toll to 853.

Local cases

Chen said the local cases include two males and one female ranging in age from their 30s to their 60s. Friday's cases were located in Taipei City, New Taipei City, and Yilan County.

Imported cases

The 65 cases include 30 males, 33 females, and two cases under investigation ranging in age from under five to their 70s. Of these, 21 tested positive upon arrival at the airport and 44 tested positive during quarantine.

They arrived between Jan. 13 and Feb. 24 from the U.S. (eight cases), Indonesia, the Philippines, India, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Canada, Pakistan, Argentina, Germany, Malta, Ethiopia, Honduras, Belgium, Mongolia, France, Brazil, Palau, and the U.K. The country of origin of 17 cases is still being investigated.

COVID deaths

The single death reported on Friday, case No. 18,815, was a male in his 60s with a history of chronic disease. He felt unwell when he arrived in Taiwan from the Philippines on Jan. 28 and was directly sent to a hospital.

The patient experienced symptoms such as shortness of breath, cough, and general fatigue. He was diagnosed with pneumonia and was announced as an imported COVID case on Jan. 30.

That same day he was placed in a hospital isolation ward for treatment. He remained in isolation until he died on Feb. 23.

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 6,255,140 COVID tests, with 6,234,508 coming back negative. Of the 20,304 confirmed cases, 4,846 were imported, 15,404 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one is unresolved.

A total of 134 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. To date, 853 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

Of the 839 deaths from local infections, 413 were in New Taipei; 322 in Taipei; 29 in Keelung; 28 in Taoyuan; 15 in Changhua County; 13 in Hsinchu County; five in Taichung; three in Miaoli County; two each in Yilan and Hualien counties; and one each in Hsinchu City, Nantou County, Yunlin County, Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, Pingtung County, and Taitung County. The 14 other deaths were imported cases.