Williams scores 28 to carry Buffalo past Northern Illinois

By Associated Press
2022/02/25 11:42
DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Jeenathan Williams had 28 points as Buffalo won its eighth straight game, defeating Northern Illinois 79-68 on Thursday night.

Ronaldo Segu had 19 points and six assists for Buffalo (18-8, 12-4 Mid-American Conference). Josh Mballa added 14 points. David Skogman had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Keshawn Williams had 21 points for the Huskies (8-19, 5-12). Adong Makuoi added 12 points. Kaleb Thornton had seven assists.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-28 06:05 GMT+08:00

"