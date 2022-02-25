Alexa
Ousmane lifts North Texas over Southern Miss 85-61

By Associated Press
2022/02/25 11:41
DENTON, Texas (AP) — Abou Ousmane had 21 points as North Texas stretched its win streak to 13 games, romping past Southern Miss 85-61 on Thursday night.

Tylor Perry had 14 points and seven rebounds for North Texas (21-4, 14-1 Conference USA). Mardrez McBride added 12 points and Thomas Bell had 10 points.

Walyn Napper had 17 points for the Golden Eagles (6-22, 1-14), whose losing streak reached 11 games. Isaih Moore added 14 points and Rashad Bolden had 11 points.

The Mean Green improve to 2-0 against the Golden Eagles for the season. North Texas defeated Southern Miss 63-54 on Jan. 27.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-28 06:04 GMT+08:00

