Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Brinson propels Texas A&M-CC past McNeese 65-53

By Associated Press
2022/02/25 12:12
Brinson propels Texas A&M-CC past McNeese 65-53

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — San Antonio Brinson had 14 points off the bench to carry Texas A&M-Corpus Christi to a 65-53 victory over McNeese on Thursday night.

Simeon Fryer had 12 points for the Islanders (18-10, 7-7 Southland Conference). Terrion Murdix added seven rebounds and six assists. Isaac Mushila had eight rebounds.

The Cowboys' 28.8 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Texas A&M-CC opponent this season.

Kellon Taylor had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Cowboys (10-19, 5-10). Christian Shumate added 10 points and eight rebounds. Zach Scott had eight rebounds.

The Islanders are undefeated in three games against the Cowboys this season. Most recently, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi defeated McNeese State 60-56 on Jan. 20.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-28 06:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Anonymous hacks into Russian website, devices to retaliate for Ukraine invasion
Anonymous hacks into Russian website, devices to retaliate for Ukraine invasion
Anonymous hacks Chinese site, Russian device as 'warning shot' over Ukraine
Anonymous hacks Chinese site, Russian device as 'warning shot' over Ukraine
Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
American destroyer cruises through Taiwan Strait
American destroyer cruises through Taiwan Strait
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
American destroyer in Taiwan Strait meant to warn China about attacking Taiwan: Experts
American destroyer in Taiwan Strait meant to warn China about attacking Taiwan: Experts
Beijing will observe rather than invade Taiwan for now: Indian experts
Beijing will observe rather than invade Taiwan for now: Indian experts
Photo of the Day: Taipei 101 lights up in colors of the Ukrainian flag
Photo of the Day: Taipei 101 lights up in colors of the Ukrainian flag
Taiwan March 7 border opening also covers professional cram school teachers, entertainers
Taiwan March 7 border opening also covers professional cram school teachers, entertainers
"