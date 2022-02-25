Alexa
Aimaq powers Utah Valley to 67-52 victory over Seattle U

By Associated Press
2022/02/25 11:51
OREM, Utah (AP) — Fardaws Aimaq recorded 19 points and 18 rebounds to lead Utah Valley to a 67-52 win over Seattle on Thursday night.

Justin Harmon added 17 points and six assists for the Wolverines (18-9, 9-6 Western Athletic Conference). Connor Harding added seven assists.

Darrion Trammell had 11 points to pace the Redhawks (21-8, 12-4). Riley Grigsby added 10 points. Kobe Williamson had nine rebounds.

The Wolverines evened the season series against the Redhawks. Seattle defeated Utah Valley 71-65 on Jan. 12.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

