A general view shows a construction site where facilities for isolating the COVID-19 patients are built in Kai Tak Cruise Terminal in Hong Kong, Wedne... A general view shows a construction site where facilities for isolating the COVID-19 patients are built in Kai Tak Cruise Terminal in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. Hong Kong residents are becoming increasingly annoyed with the administration's insistence on sticking to China's "zero-COVID" strategy as the city posted another record number of new cases Wednesday, bristling at ever-stricter regulations and a plan to test every city resident for the virus. (AP Photo/Magnum Chan)

Election officials look up a duty chart that shows their allotted polling stations on the eve of the fourth phase of polling for Uttar Pradesh state e... Election officials look up a duty chart that shows their allotted polling stations on the eve of the fourth phase of polling for Uttar Pradesh state elections in Lucknow, India, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

A man wearing a face mask to help protect from the coronavirus line up to get a throat swab for the COVID-19 test at a mobile coronavirus testing faci... A man wearing a face mask to help protect from the coronavirus line up to get a throat swab for the COVID-19 test at a mobile coronavirus testing facility at the central business district in Beijing, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

A Muslim clothings vendor wearing a face mask to protect against the coronavirus waits for customers at a her store in a traditional market in Jakarta... A Muslim clothings vendor wearing a face mask to protect against the coronavirus waits for customers at a her store in a traditional market in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, fireworks illuminate the night sky during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Games at the iconic Bi... In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, fireworks illuminate the night sky during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Games at the iconic Bird's Nest National Stadium in Beijing on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. (Yin Gang/Xinhua via AP)

Nepalese protesters opposing a proposed U.S. half billion dollars grant for Nepal clash with police outside as the parliament debates the contentious ... Nepalese protesters opposing a proposed U.S. half billion dollars grant for Nepal clash with police outside as the parliament debates the contentious aid in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. Opposition to the grant comes mainly from two Communist parties that are part of the coalition government who claim the conditions in the grant agreement will prevail over Nepal's laws and threaten the country's sovereignty. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shreshta)

A man wearing a mask to protect from the coronavirus walks past an art work outside a mall in Beijing on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. Pandemic prevention... A man wearing a mask to protect from the coronavirus walks past an art work outside a mall in Beijing on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. Pandemic prevention measures remain in place as the Chinese capital prepare for the Paralympics and the annual National Peoples Congress in March. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

People line up to get tested for the coronavirus at a temporary testing center despite the rain in Hong Kong, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. Hong Kong residen... People line up to get tested for the coronavirus at a temporary testing center despite the rain in Hong Kong, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. Hong Kong residents expressed growing frustration after new, tighter coronavirus restrictions went into effect, imposed by city leaders in line with Beijing's zero-COVID policy.(AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

Feb. 18-24, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

