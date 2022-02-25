Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Citron leads No. 14 Notre Dame women over Clemson 77-56

By Associated Press
2022/02/25 11:20
Citron leads No. 14 Notre Dame women over Clemson 77-56

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Sonia Citron scored 23 points, and had career highs with 13 rebounds, eight assists and four steals, to lead No. 14 Notre Dame to a 77-56 victory over Clemson on Thursday night.

Maya Dodson added 20 points and nine rebounds for Notre Dame (21-6, 13-4 Atlantic Coast Conference), which 50% (31 of 62) overall. Citron and Dodson were a combined 17 of 25 from the floor. Olivia Miles had 11 points and nine of the Fighting Irish's 26 assists.

Amari Robinson scored 18 points to lead Clemson (9-10, 3-14). Daisha Bradford added 16 points and Delicia Washington had 13.

Citron had eight points as the Irish outscored Clemson 20-9 in the second quarter and led 38-20 at the break. Robinson scored 13 points and Bradford had five in the first half, yet the rest of the Tigers shot 0 of 18 from the floor that included 11 missed 3s.

The Tigers pulled within 11 points midway through the third but didn't get closer.

The Irish face fourth-ranked Louisville at home on Sunday in a regular-season finale. The Cardinals routed the Irish 73-47 on Feb. 13.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2022-02-28 08:27 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Anonymous hacks into Russian website, devices to retaliate for Ukraine invasion
Anonymous hacks into Russian website, devices to retaliate for Ukraine invasion
Anonymous hacks Chinese site, Russian device as 'warning shot' over Ukraine
Anonymous hacks Chinese site, Russian device as 'warning shot' over Ukraine
Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
American destroyer cruises through Taiwan Strait
American destroyer cruises through Taiwan Strait
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
American destroyer in Taiwan Strait meant to warn China about attacking Taiwan: Experts
American destroyer in Taiwan Strait meant to warn China about attacking Taiwan: Experts
Beijing will observe rather than invade Taiwan for now: Indian experts
Beijing will observe rather than invade Taiwan for now: Indian experts
Photo of the Day: Taipei 101 lights up in colors of the Ukrainian flag
Photo of the Day: Taipei 101 lights up in colors of the Ukrainian flag
Taiwan March 7 border opening also covers professional cram school teachers, entertainers
Taiwan March 7 border opening also covers professional cram school teachers, entertainers
"