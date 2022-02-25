Mainland Affairs Council says Taiwan monitoring China's actions closely

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Responding to the outbreak of war in Ukraine, Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) said Thursday (Feb. 24) that it is closely monitoring developments in China and cross-strait dynamics.

MAC’s Deputy Minister and Spokesperson Chiu Chui-cheng (邱垂正) said at a press conference that the government is observing China’s internal and external actions and assessing their impact on Taiwan’s security. The government is enacting various measures to maintain security in the Taiwan Strait and stabilizing the domestic economy.

Authorities are also bolstering national defense and preventing foreign influence operations from exploiting the situation in Ukraine to influence Taiwan’s society, Chiu said, adding that the government will also increase its readiness for cognitive warfare to strengthen the people’s morale, Chiu said.

He said the MAC is increasing security preparedness in coordination with the National Security Council. It will also seek to maintain stability across the Taiwan Strait.

Chiu also took the opportunity to respond to Ma Xiaoguang (馬曉光), spokesperson of China’s Taiwan Affairs Office, who on Wednesday (Feb. 23) said Taiwan’s empathy for Ukraine is self-indulgent and that “Taiwan is an indivisible part of China.” "We strongly oppose this," Chiu stated.

He said that historical facts, international law, and the current status-quo of cross-strait relations all prove that Taiwan is a sovereign state and has never been part of the People's Republic of China.