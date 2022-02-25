Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Smith lifts Charleston past Delaware 99-96

By Associated Press
2022/02/25 10:59
Smith lifts Charleston past Delaware 99-96

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Reyne Smith had 22 points as Charleston held on to beat Delaware 99-96 on Thursday night.

Smith made four free throws in the final seven seconds.

Brenden Tucker had 18 points for Charleston (16-12, 8-8 Colonial Athletic Association). Raekwon Horton added 15 points. Dimitrius Underwood had 14 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.

Delaware totaled 64 points in the second half, a season high for the team.

Ryan Allen had 28 points for the Fightin' Blue Hens (19-10, 10-6). Jameer Nelson Jr. added 23 points and eight steals. Jyare Davis had 20 points.

The Cougars leveled the season series against the Fightin' Blue Hens. Delaware defeated College of Charleston 67-66 on Dec. 31.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-28 08:25 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Anonymous hacks into Russian website, devices to retaliate for Ukraine invasion
Anonymous hacks into Russian website, devices to retaliate for Ukraine invasion
Anonymous hacks Chinese site, Russian device as 'warning shot' over Ukraine
Anonymous hacks Chinese site, Russian device as 'warning shot' over Ukraine
Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
American destroyer cruises through Taiwan Strait
American destroyer cruises through Taiwan Strait
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
American destroyer in Taiwan Strait meant to warn China about attacking Taiwan: Experts
American destroyer in Taiwan Strait meant to warn China about attacking Taiwan: Experts
Beijing will observe rather than invade Taiwan for now: Indian experts
Beijing will observe rather than invade Taiwan for now: Indian experts
Photo of the Day: Taipei 101 lights up in colors of the Ukrainian flag
Photo of the Day: Taipei 101 lights up in colors of the Ukrainian flag
Taiwan March 7 border opening also covers professional cram school teachers, entertainers
Taiwan March 7 border opening also covers professional cram school teachers, entertainers
"