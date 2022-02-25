Alexa
Duren scores 22 to lift Memphis past Temple 78-64

By Associated Press
2022/02/25 10:34
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jalen Duren tied his season high with 22 points as Memphis topped Temple 78-64 on Thursday night.

DeAndre Williams had 19 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for Memphis (16-9, 10-5 American Athletic Conference). Landers Nolley II added 12 points and Alex Lomax had six assists.

Jahlil White had 17 points for the Owls (15-10, 8-6). Hysier Miller added 16 points. Zach Hicks had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-28 08:24 GMT+08:00

