Young scores 23 to lift Charlotte past FIU 64-55

By Associated Press
2022/02/25 10:05
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jahmir Young had 23 points as Charlotte defeated Florida International 64-55 on Thursday night.

Austin Butler had 16 points for Charlotte (15-12, 8-7 Conference USA). Young hit 11 of 12 free throws.

Eric Lovett had 14 points for the Panthers (15-13, 5-10). Denver Jones added six rebounds.

The 49ers improve to 2-0 against the Panthers this season. Charlotte defeated Florida International 81-68 on Feb. 7.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-28 08:23 GMT+08:00

