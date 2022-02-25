Alexa
Burford scores 21 to lead Elon over Hofstra 81-55

By Associated Press
2022/02/25 10:14
HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Darius Burford had 21 points as Elon romped past Hofstra 81-55 on Thursday night.

Hunter McIntosh had 18 points for Elon (9-21, 6-11 Colonial Athletic Association), which broke its four-game losing streak. Andrew Junkin added 16 points and 10 rebounds. Michael Graham had 12 points.

The Pride's 29.5 field-goal percentage represented the worst mark by an Elon opponent this season.

Omar Silverio had 10 points for the Pride (19-10, 11-5), whose six-game win streak was broken. Darlinstone Dubar added 10 points.

The Phoenix leveled the season series against the Pride. Hofstra defeated Elon 97-64 on Feb. 15.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

