Lawrence leads Middle Tennessee over Marshall 74-65

By Associated Press
2022/02/25 10:22
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Eli Lawrence had 18 points and nine rebounds as Middle Tennessee extended its win streak to seven games, defeating Marshall 74-65 on Thursday night.

Donovan Sims had 13 points for Middle Tennessee (21-7, 12-3 Conference USA). Josh Jefferson added 10 points.

Andrew Taylor had 24 points for the Thundering Herd (11-18, 4-12). Obinna Anochili-Killen added 14 points and eight rebounds. Taevion Kinsey had 10 points.

The Blue Raiders improve to 2-0 against the Thundering Herd on the season. Middle Tennessee defeated Marshall 81-79 on Jan. 27.

