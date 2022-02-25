Boston, No. 1 South Carolina women top Texas A&M, win SEC

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Aliyah Boston had 18 points and 10 rebounds in three quarters as top-ranked South Carolina won the Southeastern Conference regular-season title with an 89-48 rout of Texas A&M on Thursday night.

Boston set an SEC record with her 20th consecutive double-double, passing former LSU star Sylvia Fowles.

The Gamecocks (26-1, 14-1) took control during the first half and cruised to their 14th consecutive victory.

Texas A&M (14-13, 4-11) got 11 points from Jordan Nixon as the Aggies dropped their fourth straight in coach Gary Blair’s last home game. He plans to retire after the season.

NO. 2 STANFORD 61, WASHINGTON STATE 54

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Cameron Brink scored 16 points and had 15 rebounds for her 10th double-double of the season, and Stanford beat Washington State.

Haley Jones added 14 points and 11 rebounds for Stanford (23-3, 14-0 Pac-12) and Hannah Jump scored 12. The Cardinal has 16 straight wins and 30 straight against Pac-12 opponents, including the postseason.

Charlisse Leger-Walker scored 17 to lead Washington State, (18-8, 10-5).

NO. 4 LOUISVILLE 66, PITTSBURGH 55

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Emily Engstler had 17 points and 15 rebounds, and Louisville overcame a slow start to beat Pittsburgh.

Hailey Van Lith scored 13 points for the Cardinals (24-3, 15-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who have won two straight since losing last week at then-No. 24 North Carolina.

Liatu King led the Panthers (11-17, 2-15) with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Pitt lost its eighth straight but played Louisville tough, twice tying the game in the third quarter.

NO. 6 MICHIGAN 62, MICHIGAN STATE 51

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Naz Hillmon had 28 points and eight rebounds in her final home game, lifting Michigan past its in-state rival.

The Wolverines (22-4, 13-3 Big Ten) earned at least a share of their first conference title and can win the Big Ten outright if they close the regular season with a win at No. 21 Iowa. Michigan pulled away from the Spartans with a 10-0 run to open the fourth quarter.

Nia Clouden scored 22 points for Michigan State (14-13, 8-8), which led by nine points early. DeeDee Hagemann had 13 points for the Spartans, all in the first half.

NO. 8 LSU 58, ALABAMA 50

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Khayla Pointer had 23 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, and LSU beat Alabama to clinch at least a share of second place in the Southeastern Conference.

Faustine Aifuwa scored 12 points for the Tigers (24-4, 12-3 SEC), who led for all but the opening 1:19 en route to their seventh straight victory.

LSU starting guard Alexis Morris played just one minute before leaving with an apparent leg injury.

Brittany Davis had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Alabama (14-12, 5-10). Megan Abrams added 16 points and Hannah Barber had 11 for the Crimson Tide.

UCLA 64, NO. 12 ARIZONA 46

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Charisma Osborne had 18 points and 10 rebounds, IImar’I Thomas had 16 points and 11 boards, and UCLA handed Arizona its second straight loss.

Natalie Chou added 12 points for the Bruins (12-11, 7-8 Pac-12), who ended a three-game losing streak.

Shaina Pellington led the Wildcats (19-6, 10-6) with 14 points and Bendu Yeaney scored 10 in the worst offensive game for the team this season.

NO. 14 NOTRE DAME 77, CLEMSON 56

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Sonia Citron scored 23 points and had career highs with 13 rebounds, eight assists and four steals to lead Notre Dame past Clemson.

Maya Dodson added 20 points and nine rebounds for Notre Dame (21-6, 13-4 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Amari Robinson scored 18 points to lead Clemson (9-10, 3-14).

VANDERBILT 63, NO. 15 FLORIDA 59

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Sacha Washington scored a career-high 16 points to go with 11 rebounds, and Vanderbilt beat Florida to snap a six-game losing streak.

Jordyn Cambridge had 14 points, five rebounds, five assists and six steals for Vanderbilt (13-16, 4-11 Southeastern Conference), which beat a ranked team for the first time since March 1, 2020. Freshman Iyana Moore secured the win with two free throws in the closing seconds.

Kiara Smith finished with 18 points, seven rebounds, six assists and six steals for Florida (20-8, 10-5).

NO. 16 TENNESSEE 86, MISSISSIPPI STATE 64

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tamari Key tied her career high with 23 points on 11-of-14 shooting, grabbed 15 rebounds and blocked six shots to lead Tennessee past Mississippi State.

Tess Darby added a career-high 17 points for the Lady Vols (22-6, 11-4 Southeastern Conference), who were up 30-27 at halftime before scoring 30 points in the third quarter.

Anatasia Hayes scored 18 points and Caterrion Thompson had 16 for the Bulldogs (15-12, 6-9), who only used seven players in dropping their fourth straight.

NO. 17 OHIO STATE 78, PENN STATE 55

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Taylor Mikesell scored 19 points, Tanaya Beacham added 18 points and Ohio State beat Penn State.

Ohio State (21-5, 13-4 Big Ten) has won 12 of the last 13 meetings with the Nittany Lions, including the last seven at home.

Niya Beverly led Penn State (11-16, 5-12) with 12 points while the Buckeyes held Makenna Marisa, the Big Ten's second-leading scorer, to 10 points on 3-of-18 shooting.

NO. 18 NORTH CAROLINA 68, VIRGINIA 57

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Deja Kelly scored 16 points, Alyssa Ustby added 15 and North Carolina beat Virginia.

North Carolina (22-5, 12-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) has won five straight and 25 of the last 28 in the series.

Amandine Toi made a pair of 3-pointers and scored 14 points to lead Virginia (5-21, 2-16).

NO. 19 BYU 103, SANTA CLARA 66

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Paisley Harding scored 28 points and BYU routed Santa Clara to clinch at least a share of the West Coast Conference title.

BYU (24-2, 14-1 WCC) secured the top seed into the conference tournament and will win the regular-season championship outright if it beats Pacific on Saturday.

Lara Edmanson scored 20 points to lead Santa Clara (14-13, 8-8).

NO. 21 IOWA 87, RUTGERS 78

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Caitlin Clark scored 16 of her 32 points in the fourth quarter and Iowas held off Rutgers.

McKenna Warnock hit five 3-pointers and scored 19 points for the Hawkeyes (19-7, 13-4 Big Ten), who wrapped up a double bye as a top-four seed for the league tournament next week. Clark finished with nine rebounds and nine assists in her ninth game scoring 30 points this season.

Shug Dickson had 19 points for Rutgers (9-19, 2-14).

FLORIDA STATE 65, NO. 22 GEORGIA TECH 63, OT

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Morgan Jones scored 21 points, including the go-ahead basket in overtime, and Florida State beat Georgia Tech.

Sarah Bejedi added 10 points including a 3-pointer in overtime for the Seminoles (15-12, 9-8 Atlantic Coast Conference), who ended a five-game losing streak to Georgia Tech.

Digna Strautmane scored 16 points with seven rebounds and Lotta-Maj Lahtinen also had 16 points for the Yellow Jackets (19-9, 10-7), who have lost three straight and five of six.

NO. 23 VIRGINIA TECH 70, MIAMI 63

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Elizabeth Kitley had 18 points and 12 rebounds, and Virginia Tech beat Miami.

Aisha Sheppard, honored before the game after becoming the school’s all-time leading scorer, added 16 points for the Hokies (21-7, 13-4 Atlantic Coast Conference). She made four 3-pointers, pushing her ACC record to 387.

Kelsey Marshall scored 21 points for the Hurricanes (16-11, 9-8), who had their four-game winning streak snapped and lost their fifth straight in the series.

NO. 24 FLORIDA GULF COAST 69, LIBERTY 61

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Kierstan Bell scored 23 points in her return from injury, Tishara Morehouse scored 20 and Florida Gulf Coast beat Liberty.

Bell had been out since Jan. 19 with a partially torn meniscus for the Eagles (25-2, 14-1 Atlantic Sun Conference), who clinched the East Division title.

Bridgette Rettstatt had 15 points and 13 rebounds for Liberty (25-3, 13-2), which saw its 10-game winning streak end. The Flames' previous loss was to FGCU on Jan. 15.

NO. 25 GEORGIA 63, ARKANSAS 63

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Reigan Richardson came off the bench to score 10 of her 15 points in the second half, Jenna Staiti had a pivotal three-point play and Georgia held off Arkansas.

Que Morrison finished with 10 points for Georgia (19-8, 8-7 Southeastern Conference), which has won three straight against the Razorbacks and eight of the last nine.

Makayla Daniels scored 21 points for Arkansas (16-12, 6-9).

