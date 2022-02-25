CEIBS in top tier of FT MBA ranking for sixth straight year

SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach - 25 February 2022 - CEIBS has once again placed in the top tier of schools in the world in the Financial Times' annual ranking of MBA programmes released today. The school secured the #16 spot in the latest ranking, making it the only non-US/non-European school to appear in the FT's top tier in 2022. It also marks the sixth consecutive year CEIBS has finished both in the top tier and as the top school in Asia.



The FT's ranking is widely considered to be the most influential of its kind in the world and takes into consideration a range of factors such as career progress, diversity, research and ESG (Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance) efforts. In compiling the ranking, the FT divides 100 short-listed business schools into four major tiers according to their scores.



The twelve months leading up to today's ranking proved to be a bounce-back time for both the world economy and business schools following the turmoil of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, many US and European business schools fared well according to the FT's employment and salary indicators.



As China's economy has matured, it has created a more dynamic labour market and steadily raised the bar for MBA prospects, many of whom now bring professional degrees and both China and international work experience to the programme.



CEIBS MBAs have remained highly sought-after in the job market, with the most recent graduating cohort achieving job offer received and accepted rates of more than 95%. Meanwhile, the salary percentage increase of CEIBS MBA graduates was the highest amongst top tier schools in the FT's ranking.



