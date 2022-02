World Tour Abierto Mexicano Telcel Results

Thursday At The Princess Mundo Imperial Acapulco, Mexico Purse: $1,678,065 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor ACAPULCO, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Thursday from Abierto Mexicano Telcel at The Princess Mundo Imperial (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Quarterfinals

Daniil Medvedev (1), Russia, def. Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, 6-2, 6-3.

Stefanos Tsitsipas (3), Greece, def. Marcos Giron, United States, 6-3, 6-4.

Rafael Nadal (4), Spain, def. Tommy Paul, United States, 6-0, 7-6 (5).

Cameron Norrie (6), Britain, def. Peter Gojowczyk, Germany, 6-1, 6-0.

Men's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Lloyd Glasspool, Britain, def. Bruno Soares, Brazil, and Jamie Murray (3), Britain, 4-6, 6-3, 10-6.

John Isner, United States, and Hans Hach Verdugo, Mexico, def. Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (1), Argentina, 5-7, 6-3, 10-5.

Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez (4), El Salvador, def. Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Andres Molteni, Argentina, 7-6 (4), 6-2.

Feliciano Lopez, Spain, and Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greece, def. Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal (2), Colombia, 4-6, 6-4, 12-10.